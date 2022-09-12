Celebrated every year in September, Senior Center Month is a time to shine a light on senior centers highlighting how they can improve the health and well-being of a community. The theme for this year is Strengthening Community Connections. The centers in Adams County have established some great connections with organizations, clubs and businesses in their communities but they are always seeking more. These connections contribute greatly to each center’s success.

Recently I attended a Senior Citizens Day lunch at the Littlestown Senior Center (National Senior Citizens Day was Aug. 21 for those who missed it!). The mayor of Littlestown and his wife attended and presented the center with a proclamation recognizing the day and the importance of the center, including its attendees, to the community- a small gesture, but a big indication that the community knows the center and appreciates its presence. A Selby Grant recently received through the Adams County Community Foundation (for the renovation of the Littlestown center’s bathrooms) is another example of a valuable community connection.

Linda Thompson is the community services director of the Adams County Office for the Aging Inc.

