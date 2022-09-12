Celebrated every year in September, Senior Center Month is a time to shine a light on senior centers highlighting how they can improve the health and well-being of a community. The theme for this year is Strengthening Community Connections. The centers in Adams County have established some great connections with organizations, clubs and businesses in their communities but they are always seeking more. These connections contribute greatly to each center’s success.
Recently I attended a Senior Citizens Day lunch at the Littlestown Senior Center (National Senior Citizens Day was Aug. 21 for those who missed it!). The mayor of Littlestown and his wife attended and presented the center with a proclamation recognizing the day and the importance of the center, including its attendees, to the community- a small gesture, but a big indication that the community knows the center and appreciates its presence. A Selby Grant recently received through the Adams County Community Foundation (for the renovation of the Littlestown center’s bathrooms) is another example of a valuable community connection.
Center participants have the opportunity to attend monthly chef presentations, sing-alongs and painting classes thanks to a connection with the Adams County Arts Council. Several centers have relationships with their local garden clubs; the club members lead programs or help with improving the outside of the center. Senior centers are fortunate to have dedicated volunteers to deliver meals and lead exercise, yoga, crafts or educational programs. The people at the centers give back to their communities by coordinating the local home-delivered meals program and activities, such as helping to pack boxes for Operation Christmas Child.
Centers provide enjoyment, social engagement, support and encouragement to older adults who still live and function independently and are looking for a community to be part of. Each day is different and fun, but a successful center requires a partnership between the manager, members, volunteers and the local community.
Adams County currently has senior centers located in Biglerville, Fairfield, Littlestown, McSherrystown and York Springs. The center in East Berlin closed recently. After the challenges of the pandemic and in spite of impressive efforts by the manager, the center struggled to restore attendance. When the staff person submitted their resignation, the decision was made to close. Fortunately, the few faithful attendees have been connected with another center nearby. We are also fortunate that a community connection has been made with the East Berlin Area Community Center (EBACC), and they have agreed to be the drop off and pick-up location for the home-delivered meals program previously managed by the senior center. We appreciate their help very much.
In Adams County, senior centers are partially supported by the Adams County Office for Aging Inc. (ACOFA). ACOFA provides a part-time staff person (the manager), transportation to and from the center through a contract with rabbittransit and lunchtime meals from the Nutrition Group. Each center raises their own funds to cover operating and program expenses. In addition to fundraising events, money for the center’s programs comes in the form of donations from civic and local government organizations, as well as businesses and private citizens. Volunteers are always needed to help with fundraising, meal delivery, to serve on the center advisory board and help with daily activities.
A calendar listing the center’s activities is available each month. All of the centers are open to people age 60 and older at no cost. If a person would like to eat lunch at a center, they need to make a reservation two days ahead of time.
For more information about the county’s senior centers, please call the Adams County Office for Aging, Inc. at 717-334-9296 or visit our website at http://www.acofa.org.
Linda Thompson is the community services director of the Adams County Office for the Aging Inc.
