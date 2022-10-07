When teens walked into the Teen Center at the Harbaugh-Thomas Library in Biglerville for its reopening a year ago and saw white walls and blank ceilings, their gears started to turn toward creation.
Maybe they were unhappy with the neutral color palette. Maybe they were hungry to leave their marks on a blank canvas. Or maybe they were feeling the age-old desire to draw all over the walls.
Whatever it was, they started making art.
One year later, they continue to lead projects to beautify and customize their space. They have painted ceiling tiles, created concept art, and are currently repainting a wall in our study room. A few teens create a new theme for our welcome board each month that convinces nearly every patron who passes to leave a little doodle.
Their art is a wonderful addition to the space, but it has been remarkable how our teens have filled available leadership roles. Supporting and guiding their peers is as much a focus for them as the activities. They have taken ownership of the Teen Center, turning it into a welcoming and enriching environment for their peers.
This is part of what we celebrate during TeenTober at the Adams County Library System (ACLS). Started by the Young Adult Library Services Association in 2019, TeenTober is a month-long celebration of our teenage patrons, the services that libraries can provide for them, and their development inside and outside of the library.
While this mix of skills, passions and peer engagement lays the foundation for teen services, it’s just as important that teens have a place of refuge to safely explore their identities and begin their journey toward autonomy. Serving teens means offering them the physical, mental and emotional space to make their own decisions. That might sound like the title of a horror novel, “When Teens Make Decisions…” but it is a vital step in their development.
There are few places better to do this than at the public library.
Across the ACLS, our teen services staff work diligently to provide teens access to unique experiences to develop new skills and ignite new passions:
● At the New Oxford Library, join some geographic competition and win a prize in two sessions of “National Parks Trivia for Teens” on Oct. 20 at 3:30 p.m. and again at 6:30 p.m.
● On Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m. in our Carroll Valley branch, learn animal husbandry skills from the Adams County 4-H Rabbit Club.
● Join a session of Halloween-themed Dungeons & Dragons on Oct. 27 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Gettysburg Library.
● Chat with your friends about your favorite manga and graphic novels at the Littlestown Library’s “Comic Club.” Thursdays Oct. 13 and 27 from 4 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
● At the Harbaugh-Thomas Library, get under the microscope with some Halloween favorites and make “Spooky Slides” on Oct. 27 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Zach Blanchard is the branch assistant and teen specialist at Harbaugh-Thomas Library.
