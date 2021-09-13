The American Cancer Society Relay For Life took place at Oakside Park in Biglerville on Saturday evening, Aug. 21. True to our Theme of “Game On – Join The Fight Against Cancer” I’m excited to say we added something different to our event this year with some well-received bingo with prizes.
In 2020, our Adams County Relay For Life had to be a “drive-through” event and we had the luminaries lighting the path into the park. This year, while we held a shortened event, we were able to have the luminaries surround the pond where the reflection seemed to have a special meaning especially now.
Connie Woodruff is a senior community development manager and American Cancer Society Relay For Life staff partner for events in Adams and Franklin Counties. She can be reached at connie.woodruff@cancer.org . The American Cancer Society’s website is www.cancer.org and their 1-800-227-2345 number can be reached 24/7/365.
