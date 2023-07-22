Nearly everyone owns some form of digital asset. Under the Pennsylvania Revised Uniform Fiduciary Access to Digital Assets Act, also known as RUFADAA (Act 72), digital assets are defined as “an electronic record in which an individual has a right or interest.” These may include email accounts, social media accounts, digital photos, cloud-based storage accounts, and cryptocurrencies, to name a few.

Access to these assets can be troublesome when a loved one dies or becomes incompetent. Before the enactment of Act 72, Pennsylvania had no guidance for individuals to transfer their digital assets or for fiduciaries to access these assets.

Christine R. Settle is the vice president/trust services manager for ACNB Bank.

