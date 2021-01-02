There are now more people using online banking services and mobile banking apps than people who visit their bank branch. Factor in COVID-19 and those numbers are on the rise. As additional people flock to mobile banking, the bad guys are deploying more attacks against it. The best way to protect yourself is to be aware and proactive. Following just a few simple steps with your devices and accounts can help keep you and your personal information protected.
Only check your account over secure internet. Many people use public Wi-Fi connections on their laptops and mobile devices. It may be tempting, but resist the urge to check your mobile banking over these connections. Entering sensitive information such as your username, password, and PIN via public Wi-Fi opens you up to a possible hack.
Sarah Klinefelter is a loan officer with AgChoice Farm Credit. AgChoice Farm Credit specializes in providing farm and country property loans and financial services to help our Adams and York county customers confidently reach their dreams. To learn more about AgChoice and our 104 years of experience, contact us at 717-792-2641 or visit AgChoice.com.
