United Way of Adams County’s Give It Up For Good Sale is only a week away! In partnership with Gettysburg College, at the end of each academic year, Gettysburg College Facilities Services and the United Way of Adams County coordinate this massive re-use sale that benefits United Way’s Community Impact Fund. Students donate reusable items as they move out in May and everything is priced to move. The sale will be on Saturday, May 28, at the Gettysburg Hauser Fieldhouse located on 265 W. Lincoln Ave. from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. (free entry); the Early Bird Sale is from 7 a.m.–8 a.m. for a $5 early admission fee (parking available at Stadium Lot). Micro-fridges, dressers, AC units, mattresses, desks, office chairs, clothing and so much more will be available next Saturday.
Save the date: The United Way of Adams County’s Back 2 School Supply Drive will start collecting school supplies on June 13 through July 31. The following supplies are needed: #2 pencils, 1-inch binders, backpacks, college and wide-ruled spiral notebooks, composition books (college and wide-ruled), black dry erase markers, broad and fine tip markers, mechanical pencils, highlighters, blunt tip and pointed tip scissors, 18-count colored pencils, 24-count crayons, glue sticks, pens (blue, black, red), highlighters, rulers, bottled glue, white-out tape, pencil boxes/pouches, pink erasers, pencil-top erasers, pocketed folders, headphones, and personal hand sanitizers. Donations can be dropped off or mailed to the United Way’s office at 123 Buford Ave. in Gettysburg. For a full list of drop off locations and more information about the drive, visit our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/UWADAMSCO.
The East Berlin Senior Center is in great need of volunteers to deliver boxes of frozen meals once per week. Home delivered meals help individuals to continue living independently in their own homes. The weekly visit from a volunteer also offers a friendly contact and a check-in on the individual. Meals are delivered on Mondays or Tuesdays in the morning. The whole process takes an hour or less depending on how many people are on each route. For more information about volunteering to deliver meals, please call the Adams County Office for Aging at 717-334-9296 or contact Laura by e-mail at eastberlin@acofa.org
Adams County Literacy Council is recruiting volunteer tutors, classroom aides and fundraiser helpers. If you are interested in helping in any of these areas, please call Alison Shuman at 717-479-4032 or e-mail at amshuman@iu12.org.
The Adams County Farmers Market is seeking volunteer help on Saturdays, primarily between the hours of 6 a.m. and 2 p.m., to assist with market operations. Volunteer opportunities at the farmers market also include leading children’s activities, helping with family-oriented events, or providing live music at the market. Volunteers who can commit to a four-hour shift at the market will receive tokens to spend with vendors. The sign-up form can be found on their website, www.acfarmersmarkets.org/get-involved.
