For juniors and seniors in Adams County, the Adams County Technical Institute (ACTI) offers a unique opportunity to earn industry recognized certifications and college credits while gaining valuable career ready skills. Students from Bermudian Springs, Conewago Valley, Fairfield Area, Gettysburg Area, and Littlestown Area school districts attend at least two hours of training each day in one of ACTI’s seven programs.
The diesel mechanics program is not your typical high school class. It offers real-life training in the heavy-duty diesel industry. Students learn the skills needed to enter the workforce in their future career, or a head start with their post-secondary training.
Forty years ago, James Penton attended a career and technical school exactly like his students. While working at a construction equipment dealership he fell in love with big machines and polished his skills as a lead field service technician for over 20 years. He’s been teaching diesel mechanics for the last 12 years where he passes on his extensive knowledge to the students of ACTI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.