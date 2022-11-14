During November we celebrate Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day and American Indian Heritage Month. As I write this, I am still recovering from setting all of my clocks back and seeing the sun go down too soon as daylight savings time has ended. The American Cancer Society would like you to remember some other important items during November as well.

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. The third Thursday in November is designated as the Great American Smokeout. That date is Thursday, Nov. 17 this year, and the American Cancer Society is once again encouraging people who smoke to make a plan to quit, or to plan in advance and quit smoking on that date (hopefully for good). There are a wealth of tools and resources available on the website http://www.cancer.org that are helpful for schools, workplaces and anywhere people gather.

Connie Woodruff worked as a staff partner for the American Cancer Society until her retirement in January. She is a volunteer with the Adams County American Cancer Society Relay for Life event.

