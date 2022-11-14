During November we celebrate Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day and American Indian Heritage Month. As I write this, I am still recovering from setting all of my clocks back and seeing the sun go down too soon as daylight savings time has ended. The American Cancer Society would like you to remember some other important items during November as well.
November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. The third Thursday in November is designated as the Great American Smokeout. That date is Thursday, Nov. 17 this year, and the American Cancer Society is once again encouraging people who smoke to make a plan to quit, or to plan in advance and quit smoking on that date (hopefully for good). There are a wealth of tools and resources available on the website http://www.cancer.org that are helpful for schools, workplaces and anywhere people gather.
We know quitting smoking is not an easy task, but it can be done, and the benefits are great. Go to the American Cancer Society website above, click on “Cancer A-Z” and then “Lung Cancer” to learn the answers to many of the questions you might have. There is always a “Live Chat” button to connect with someone who will answer questions or send you information on all types of cancers or topics related to cancer. If online isn’t your way to ask questions, please know that you can always call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 to speak to a live operator.
November is also Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. Get the latest highlights of research into the causes, diagnosis and treatment of pancreatic cancer from medical centers around the world at http://www.cancer.org. There is a wealth of information out there about all types of cancers and almost any topic related to cancer.
I never want to forget the caregiver or caregivers when we face a diagnosis of cancer, and I want all caregivers to know that http://www.cancer.org has a wealth of information as well as answers to what can be some pretty hard questions and feelings a caregiver often needs to face as they take on this role. Please know that you are not alone in anything you are facing or feeling. I have always felt that one of the best things that can be provided to those diagnosed with cancer and anyone who loves them is knowledge. Knowledge about anything helps to make it less scary. It is so important for people to have as much up to date information as possible in order to make the decisions that are right for them. The American Cancer Society is a trusted source of current information on all cancer-related topics, including specific types of cancer, lifestyle tips to decrease cancer risk, financial questions or community resources to help in your fight.
The American Cancer Society is the leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision of ending cancer as we know it, for everyone. They are the only organization working to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research and patient support to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer.
Connie Woodruff worked as a staff partner for the American Cancer Society until her retirement in January. She is a volunteer with the Adams County American Cancer Society Relay for Life event.
