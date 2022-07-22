Yes, you can. Absolutely.
While a 10-mile running event is perhaps beyond the immediate reach of someone who’s never completed a 5K (3.1 miles), the 10-mile distance is easily within the grasp of any of us who do any type of regular running exercise. As with most sports – and most things, come to think of it – the largest hurdle may be mental. You’re going to be out there for a while.
What’s the point here? Well, this is the YWCA column you’re reading after all, and we just so happen to have our first-ever CommUnity Spirit 10-Miler coming up.
It’s a little over three months away, on Oct. 30, giving you just about the right amount of time to get signed up, geared up, and ready to rumble. Experts seem to recommend 10 to 12 weeks of preparation for an event of this distance. You’ve definitely got time – and you might not even need nearly that long, depending on your current regimen.
Think you’re too old? I can only tell you that I know a guy — a truly unremarkable athlete — who completed his first 10-miler at the youthful age of 57. He’s done about a dozen more since that day and is reportedly still signing up, a full 10 years later. You can do it.
Perhaps you’re not a runner. But I’ll bet you know someone who is, someone who might really enjoy a long jaunt on our beautiful and unique course, covering the borough and battlefield. Friends and relatives don’t seem to need much an excuse to visit Gettysburg and Adams County, especially in beautiful, peaceful late October. Let them know.
We seek your participation, or that of anyone you might know, because all proceeds from the CommUnity Spirit 10-Miler benefit our programs here at the YWCA of Gettysburg & Adams County. Our overall mission to “eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all” manifests itself in on-the-ground local efforts such as the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, our intimate and important Be The Bridge discussion groups, and the newly-completed, inspirational and reflective Diversity Reading Room. For many decades now, we’ve owned and operated the largest public-accessible swimming pool in the area and the county’s largest daycare facility. The YWCA is proud to have earned a place in the lives of many, as an environment of comfort, health, and happiness.
When we began planning this event, it was a goal to incorporate the larger community into its success. We are truly thankful for the opportunity to coordinate with the Borough of Gettysburg, Cumberland Township, and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in setting our course. That’s not to mention all the businesses, groups and individuals that are lending their crucial support (we’ll save those for the next column).
For now, we hope you’ll consider participating. If not, maybe you’ll have an occasion to mention it to someone you know. And we can always use more volunteers on race day!
Mark Purdy is the coordinator of communications and events at YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County.
