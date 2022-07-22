Yes, you can. Absolutely.

While a 10-mile running event is perhaps beyond the immediate reach of someone who’s never completed a 5K (3.1 miles), the 10-mile distance is easily within the grasp of any of us who do any type of regular running exercise. As with most sports – and most things, come to think of it – the largest hurdle may be mental. You’re going to be out there for a while.

Mark Purdy is the coordinator of communications and events at YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.