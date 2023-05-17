Many Americans aren’t yet sold on going electric for their next cars. Only one in five U.S. adults says it’s “very” or “extremely” likely they would purchase an electric vehicle (EV) the next time they buy a car, according to a recent poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago. Another one in five says it’s somewhat likely.

High prices, limited driving range, and too few charging stations are the main deterrents. According to Kelley Blue Book, many new electric vehicles cost more than $58,000, a price beyond the reach of many U.S. households. The average vehicle sold in the U.S. costs just under $46,000. Even with tax credits to buy a new or used EV, it could be difficult to persuade drivers to swap their gas-burning cars and trucks for vehicles without tailpipe emissions. A credit of up to $7,500 is available to people who buy certain new electric vehicles as well as some plug-in gas-electric hybrids; for people who buy a used vehicle that runs on battery power, a $4,000 credit will be available.

Mark Berg is a former instructor for the AARP Driver Safety Program. His email address is MABerg175@comcast.net.

