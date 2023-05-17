Many Americans aren’t yet sold on going electric for their next cars. Only one in five U.S. adults says it’s “very” or “extremely” likely they would purchase an electric vehicle (EV) the next time they buy a car, according to a recent poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago. Another one in five says it’s somewhat likely.
High prices, limited driving range, and too few charging stations are the main deterrents. According to Kelley Blue Book, many new electric vehicles cost more than $58,000, a price beyond the reach of many U.S. households. The average vehicle sold in the U.S. costs just under $46,000. Even with tax credits to buy a new or used EV, it could be difficult to persuade drivers to swap their gas-burning cars and trucks for vehicles without tailpipe emissions. A credit of up to $7,500 is available to people who buy certain new electric vehicles as well as some plug-in gas-electric hybrids; for people who buy a used vehicle that runs on battery power, a $4,000 credit will be available.
About three-quarters of those polled say too few charging stations is a reason they wouldn’t go electric, including half who call it a major reason. There are 103,582 public charging outlets in the U.S. for 3.04 million EVs already on the road, a ratio of 29 EVs per outlet. The California Energy Commission reports that the country should aim for a ratio of seven EVs per outlet.
Making a shift from the country’s century-plus love affair with gas-driven vehicles still has a way to go. But EVs have a vital role in the decarbonization of road transport. Cars, trucks, and other road transporters are responsible for nearly 5.86 billion tons of CO2 emissions in 2021– 16 percent of total emissions. To keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, emissions from road transport need to decrease 20 percent by 2030 on the way to net zero in 2050.
As of the last quarter of 2022, there were 47 models of EVs available in the U.S.: 17 cars, 25 SUVs, three pick-up trucks, and two vans.
Here are some factors to consider when choosing an all-electric vehicle:
- Range. The range of EVs varies widely, from around 100 miles to over 300 miles when fully charged. If you have a long commute or frequently take road trips, you’ll need an EV with a longer range.
- Charging time. How long does it take to charge an EV? Charging times also vary widely, from a few hours to overnight. You’ll need to factor in the time it takes to charge your EV at a public charging station.
- Price. While EVs are typically more expensive than gasoline-powered vehicles, they generally are less costly to maintain because they have fewer moving parts that can break down.
- Resale value. Electric vehicles tend to hold their value well over time. This is because they are more reliable and have lower maintenance costs than gasoline-powered vehicles.
Finally, take a test drive. The best way to decide if an EV is right for you is to take one for a test drive. It will give you a chance to experience the vehicle’s acceleration, handling, and range.
Mark Berg is a former instructor for the AARP Driver Safety Program. His email address is MABerg175@comcast.net.
