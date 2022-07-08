Maybe you’ve noticed a new crop emerging from Adams County soil lately. Drive by the Adams County Agricultural and Natural Resources Center on Old Harrisburg Road, and you’ll see a patch of little green tubes sticking out of the ground along Alms House Run. Or take a stroll through another “tube forest” growing along the walking path in Carroll Valley Borough Park.
What’s going on here? Inside each of those green tubes is a native tree seedling planted by a concerned local citizen who’s aware of the many, many benefits native trees and shrubs provide our community.
Here are just a few of those benefits: Trees and shrubs absorb carbon dioxide from the air and release oxygen, which helps fight global warming. They shade our homes, reducing energy usage during warm months. They absorb pollutants from stormwater runoff, helping keep our drinking water clean (and reducing the cost of cleaning that water!). They provide food and shelter for wildlife. When planted along stream and pond banks, they shade and cool the water, making it more hospitable for aquatic life. They stabilize soil and reduce erosion. They’re beautiful and restorative—trees make us happy!
And, if you order your native trees and shrubs through the newly formed Adams County Planting Partnership, they’re free!
What’s the Adams County Planting Partnership? It’s collaboration between the Watershed Alliance of Adams County, the Adams County Conservation District—and you! Our mission is to get native trees and shrubs into the hands of Adams County residents who have some land—even just a backyard—and the ability to plant them.
This fall we’re working together to help put more than 12,000 native tree and shrub seedlings into the ground in Adams County. These little seedlings come to us through the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership, which aims—you guessed it—to plant 10 million native trees and shrubs in Pennsylvania by 2025.
In September, we’ll distribute 12,000 free tree and shrub seedlings to Adams County residents, anyone from folks living in downtown Gettysburg who’d like to plant a few shrubs in their backyard, to rural landowners on 200-acre farms who are planting hundreds of trees and shrubs along their streams.
How can you get some of these seedlings? Simply register to become a Planting Partner and request your seedlings from the Planting Partnership page on the Adams County Conservation District’s website, www.adamscounty.us/Dept/Conservation/Pages/Trees.aspx, before Aug. 23. You’ll pick up your seedlings at the ag center Sept. 8-10.
All you need to do in return is let us know where you’ve planted the trees and provide a photo of your planting site(s). Your seedlings will come in a variety of sizes; most will be about 1-3 feet tall and potted in small pots. With each seedling you’ll receive a shelter, stake, and bird netting to protect your baby tree or shrub.
To stay in the know regarding our fall seedling distribution project, e-mail sspencer@adamscounty.us to join our email distribution list.
The Watershed Alliance of Adams County is a member-supported nonprofit working to protect and enhance the water resources in Adams County. To learn more, visit our website at adamswatersheds.org, or find WAAC on Facebook at Watershed Alliance of Adams County.
For more information about the Adams County Planting Partnership’s fall seedling distribution, visit www.adamscounty.us/Dept/Conservation/Pages/Trees.aspx.
