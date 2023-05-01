National Travel and Tourism Week, May 7-13, is on the horizon, and it is indeed a time to celebrate.
This year, the Adams County community has plenty of reasons to recognize this great industry and the thousands of people who work within it, especially after an 18-month pandemic that crippled travel around the world and shuttered businesses throughout our region.
Adams County is open again, and while many businesses are still struggling with staffing, our visitors and their money are strongly coming into our community.
Destination Gettysburg will celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week with a free picnic lunch on Saturday, May 13 at the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing (EMMR) in York Springs. This museum is one of Adams County’s true treasures. It’s not just a great attraction but home to one of the best collections of race cars, artifacts, and memorabilia on the East Coast.
We invite all residents of Adams County to join us on May 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the EMMR, located at 100 Baltimore Road in York Springs, for lunch and admission into the two-story museum. You’ll meet our staff, as well as volunteers with EMMR, who are experts in motor racing of all types.
If you’ve driven by the race car sign on Route 15 and have never stopped in for a visit, this event is a perfect time to check out an amazing experience in your backyard.
National Travel and Tourism Week is also a great time to recognize exactly how this industry impacts communities across the country, including right here in Adams County.
Like you, when you vacation, visitors are coming here and spending money significantly at hotels, restaurants, attractions, tours, and stores throughout the destination. That money, $630.4 million in 2021, filters throughout our community into the hands of businesses, employees, suppliers, and more.
Visitors also pay taxes on the goods and services they use in Adams County, providing federal, state, and local governments with additional funding. Much of the tax revenue visitors pay goes to support services that benefit local residents. In 2021, according to a report through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, visitors to Adams County directly generated $70.2 million in taxes through their spending.
But as importantly, this industry creates jobs for residents of our community. Ranging from front-line service jobs to marketing, operations, and administration, these workers are a vital component to the success of tourism in Adams County. These positions provide young adults with hospitality jobs and a pathway to quality careers in this industry that often last a lifetime.
Come celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week with us on Saturday, May 13 at the EMMR and experience something new.
Carl Whitehill is vice president of Destination Gettysburg. He can be reached at cwhitehill@destinationgettysburg.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.