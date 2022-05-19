Last year Healthy Adams County celebrated its 25th anniversary which is also a celebration of responding to 25 years of conducting regular Community Health Needs Assessments or CHNAs. All the work of our organization is rooted in the data that is provided through these CHNAs and the priorities that are set from that data.
Recently as I was preparing for a presentation for the Kiwanis Club on the CHNA, I was nostalgic and read many documents pertaining to the preparation of all the assessments. Since 1996, we have conducted seven assessments. The first three included paper surveys that were mailed out to the community and focus groups that captured qualitative data from groups that were not reflected in the population that completed the surveys.
The last four assessments were conducted by consultant groups who were able to complete surveys via telephone interviews along with analysis of secondary data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Robert Wood Johnson’s County Health Rankings data.
Over the years our priorities have changed based on the data provided. From 1996 through 2011 much of our work centered around access to medical care, dental care, mental health, housing, transportation, family violence and some youth issues such as teen pregnancy prevention and youth suicide. Many task forces and partnerships were created to address these priorities and today we continue to address some of them.
After 2011, our focus changed as access to care improved by the addition and opening of medical and dental services provided by Family First Health, a federally qualified health center along with many other factors such as physical activity, wellness, health literacy and food access taking precedence.
Today our priorities focus again on mental health, affordable housing, food access, and wellness (physical activity and eating healthy). Many past priorities remain, and we continue to address them through the work of our task forces.
COVID-19 delayed our 2021 assessment, and it was pushed back to this year. Franklin & Marshall’s Center for Opinion Research once again worked with WellSpan to conduct the assessment in a five-county region which includes Adams County. This year in addition to residents being called to complete the survey, an online survey was available as well. We were also able to reach out to special populations in our communities to have them fill out the online survey and help provide a more representative sample. In addition, a provider survey was distributed to all WellSpan providers and secondary data was collected and analyzed. Adams County will receive their full report in June this year.
Next month, I will share some of the preliminary data and provide some details about what has changed or stayed the same since our last assessment. A fall forum is being planned to roll out all the data and our priorities that will be set this summer so residents can learn how they can help us address them during the next few years.
