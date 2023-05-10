In a few weeks, the youth of Adams County will begin their summer breaks. Summer is a time many of us remember fondly as some of our best childhood days. But as schools, after-school care, and other community programs close, there is sometimes no set routine for little ones, and food and basic needs may be scarce. When children routinely attend school, daycare, and other community programs, they not only have an environment to thrive, learn, socialize, and be active but are also given the opportunity to interact with mandated reporters regularly.
Reporting child abuse, neglect, or general concerns is a community effort. When our community works as a team, the children and families are better off, and we can prevent abuse from happening. Child abuse and neglect is a problem that is too big for any one entity, government office, or law enforcement agency to solve. Everyone has a role to play in preventing child abuse, and everyone can do something to help. If parents, neighbors, faith-based organizations, businesses, medical professionals, and the entire community work together, child abuse can be prevented. When we realize that we are all connected, we begin to see solutions and make commitments to help.
In 2022, Adams County Children and Youth Services (CYS) had 4,014 calls related to child abuse and neglect concerns. Reports of abuse are received seven days a week, 24 hours a day. CYS staff are a ray of hope to these children and ensure they have the best chance at safety, permanency, and well-being. The job of a child welfare worker is tremendously unpredictable, and with it comes much stress. From demanding caseloads, the urgency never stops.
This summer, my challenge for the community is when you see abuse or neglect happening to please say something. Do not rely on thinking someone else will say something; make the call yourself. You may not hear about all the fantastic successes at CYS because of the strict confidentiality of cases, and because of that, you rarely hear about the good things and only when things go wrong. I can assure you that we are saving lives and futures because of the referrals that you are making. You may worry if you were wrong, but I urge you to make the call. What if you were right and you saved a little one’s life and changed their future?
The Department of Human Services supports child abuse recognition and reporting training through various delivery methods, including web-based and in-person. The department contracts with:
• Pennsylvania Family Support Alliance to provide training to school personnel, childcare staff, clergy, law enforcement, public and private social service agencies, and social service professionals. https://www.pafsa.org/
• Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics to provide training to physicians, school nurses, hospital staff, and Emergency Medical Service providers. https://www.paaap.org/
• The University of Pittsburgh’s Child Welfare Resource Center to develop a free, web-based training. This training is approved in accordance with Act 126 of 2012 and Act 31 of 2104 for mandated and permissive reporters. https://www.reportabusepa.pitt.edu/
To report suspected child abuse or neglect, please call Childline at 1-800-932-0313, their 24/7 hotline.
Sarah Finkey is an administrator with Adams County Children and Youth Services.
