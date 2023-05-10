In a few weeks, the youth of Adams County will begin their summer breaks. Summer is a time many of us remember fondly as some of our best childhood days. But as schools, after-school care, and other community programs close, there is sometimes no set routine for little ones, and food and basic needs may be scarce. When children routinely attend school, daycare, and other community programs, they not only have an environment to thrive, learn, socialize, and be active but are also given the opportunity to interact with mandated reporters regularly.

Reporting child abuse, neglect, or general concerns is a community effort. When our community works as a team, the children and families are better off, and we can prevent abuse from happening. Child abuse and neglect is a problem that is too big for any one entity, government office, or law enforcement agency to solve. Everyone has a role to play in preventing child abuse, and everyone can do something to help. If parents, neighbors, faith-based organizations, businesses, medical professionals, and the entire community work together, child abuse can be prevented. When we realize that we are all connected, we begin to see solutions and make commitments to help.

Sarah Finkey is an administrator with Adams County Children and Youth Services.

