Two months ago, this column discussed the importance of balance in daily life and ways to test and improve your balance.
Since then, I continue to see many exercise blog/magazine/newsletter articles on the importance of working on your stability muscles. One of the big benefits of having good balance and stability is a reduced risk of falls. With winter approaching and bringing with it slippery walking surfaces, I thought this would be a good time to do a second balance article.
My source for the information below is an April 19 article in the VeryWell Fit enews magazine titled “Stabilizer Muscles Used in Exercise and for Balance” by Paige Waehner. The article talks about stabilizer muscles then quickly explains that there aren’t specific stabilizer muscles in the body, the name simply describes what a muscle is doing at that time. An example she gives is when doing a push up, the primary muscles working include the chest and triceps but the abs, back and leg muscles are all working isometrically to stabilize your body. So, during a push-up your abs are stabilizer muscles. But during a sit up your abs would be the primary muscles. Or to further clarify, the stabilizer muscles usually aren’t directly involved in a movement but are working to keep you steady so that your primary muscles can do their job.
Ms. Waehner says that the only way to increase your balance and stability is to work on it on a regular basis. Studies have shown that a regular stability exercise routine of about 15 minutes per day, four days per week can show significant improvements in just six weeks. She explains that there is a progression to working on stability. At the lower end, if you exercise while seated, you are not working your stability muscles as hard. As soon as you stand up to exercise, you involve your entire body in the exercise; you’ve taken away the support from the chair and your body has to support itself. Standing with your feet very close together, staggered or one in front of the other as on a balance beam further increase the amount of work you are putting on your stabilizer muscles while you exercise. The ultimate challenge is standing on one foot to exercise.
Ms. Waehner suggests that you can do the following moves while watching TV, talking on the phone, doing the dishes or other chores or while on a short break from work or chores; you don’t have to carve out specific workout time, just do them when you can. She suggests that you start next to the wall in case you need to put a hand on something to help you balance/stabilize at first. Here’s her lists of beginner and advanced suggested exercises:
Beginner balance exercises
• Stand on one leg and close your eyes.
• Stand on one leg and slowly turn your head from side to side.
• Stand on one leg and slowly circle your opposite arm in a big circle.
• Walk across the floor with one foot in front of the other, like you’re on a balance beam.
• Walk across the room on your toes.
• Walk across the room on your heels.
Advanced balance exercises
Another way to improve your balance (and get some cardio) is to join us on one of our winter hikes. The first one is Sunday, Nov. 27. We will meet at the Pennsylvania Monument at 1:30 p.m.
Betsy Meyer is a member of the Physical Fitness Task Force and the Community Wellness Connection Committee, both affiliates of Healthy Adams County. Go to http://adamswellness.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.