Happy spring, Adams Countians. Hope you have been able to get outside and enjoy this beautiful weather. Spring is a time for renewal. And that’s what Adams County Relay for Life would like you to do, renew your support of the American Cancer Society.
There are many ways to support the American Cancer Society – Relay For Life is one way to support local family and friends. This year our theme is “Game On! Join the Fight Against Cancer!” Our event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Oakside Park in Biglerville. We will be gathering at 5-8 p.m.
Marie Bollinger and Deb Shelleman are volunteer members of the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Adams County Event Leadership Team. They are each captains of a Relay For Life team for the event and also coach new teams as they register for & fundraise for the event. Go to www.cancer.org or call 1-800-227-2345 to learn more about the American Cancer Society and the fight against cancer.
