Every May, I get a smile on my face as I think of the Selby family. Because May is the month when the Adams County Community Foundation distributes grants from the Bernard, Mary and Richard Selby Family Memorial Fund.
Dick Selby, at the recommendation of his local attorney, established the fund to honor his parents, Bernard and Mary, and their family’s deep love for their hometown of Littlestown. Every year, we send grants from the Selby Family Fund to Littlestown, renewing that love year after year.
Dick Selby did a wonderful thing when he set up this fund. He made sure that some of the money would go every year to the nonprofits most important to his parents during their lifetime, but he left a lot of the money flexible. He asked the Community Foundation to make sure that grants would go to whatever was needed most in Littlestown in a given year. He knew that things would change in his hometown over time. He wanted his family to be there in spirit to help, no matter what happened.
Dick made sure the fund would go on forever by setting it up as a permanent endowment. The Community Foundation invests the money and uses a portion each year for grants. Usually, the growth from investments outpaces the grantmaking. This means that the fund and the grants can grow over time. As a matter of fact, the grants we sent to Littlestown this year were 20% more than what we sent in 2021. I can’t guarantee we’ll be able to show Littlestown a result like that every year! But I do know that over time, the fund will supply steady support for the needs of the Littlestown community.
This year we sent grants to the Littlestown Library, the Littlestown Senior Center, the YMCA, the Historical Society, Littlestown Baseball and Softball, the Band Boosters, New Hope Ministries, Ruth’s Harvest, Servants Inc., St. Aloysius, St Paul’s and Alpha Fire Company. All for use in Littlestown, all in the name of the Selby Family.
So every May, I’m not the only one who smiles. Who else is smiling? This year, it will be all the kids out there playing ball in Littlestown—and their parents, the library patrons browsing the large-print shelves, the folks at the senior center (soon to enjoy better bathrooms!), the summer campers at the YMCA, the students in the school band, the people who get the support they need to keep their utilities from being shut off, the kids going home on Fridays with a package of healthy food for the weekend, and the folks who get a helping hand with home repairs so they can continue to live in the place they call home.
Everyone who calls Littlestown home should smile when they think of the Selby family. I know I do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.