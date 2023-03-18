As I mentioned in last month’s article, the Gettysburg Borough Recycling Committee invited Waste Management (WM) officials to discuss and clarify what materials are accepted for recycling. The committee, county Commissioner Marty Qually, and borough staff who assist in our various recycling events joined me at the meeting and all remarked it was beneficial and informative, so I will share in this article some additional facts discussed there.

The meeting began with some background details provided by the WM officials. Apparently, Gettysburg’s garbage is taken by WM to a Greencastle landfill. Over the past decade, the waste and recycling landscape has changed so drastically that the cost has unfortunately shifted; it now costs more to recycle materials than to put them in a landfill. WM pays about $50 per ton for landfill disposal and $80 per ton for sorting and disposal of recyclables. If the load contains inappropriate items for recycling, such as disposable diapers or soiled food containers, the cost jumps to $90 per ton for what are considered “contaminated loads.”

Judie Butterfield is chairman of the borough’s Recycling Committee and third ward borough council representative. She can be contacted at jbfd@comcast.net or 717-337-0724.

