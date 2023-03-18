As I mentioned in last month’s article, the Gettysburg Borough Recycling Committee invited Waste Management (WM) officials to discuss and clarify what materials are accepted for recycling. The committee, county Commissioner Marty Qually, and borough staff who assist in our various recycling events joined me at the meeting and all remarked it was beneficial and informative, so I will share in this article some additional facts discussed there.
The meeting began with some background details provided by the WM officials. Apparently, Gettysburg’s garbage is taken by WM to a Greencastle landfill. Over the past decade, the waste and recycling landscape has changed so drastically that the cost has unfortunately shifted; it now costs more to recycle materials than to put them in a landfill. WM pays about $50 per ton for landfill disposal and $80 per ton for sorting and disposal of recyclables. If the load contains inappropriate items for recycling, such as disposable diapers or soiled food containers, the cost jumps to $90 per ton for what are considered “contaminated loads.”
Gettysburg’s single stream recycling is taken by WM to Apple Valley Waste in Hagerstown, Maryland for sorting. Almost all sorting at recycling centers is now done by machines that are sensitive to size, shape and weight of articles, and use air, gravity and magnets to differentiate among plastic, glass and metals. This accounts for some items to be deemed unacceptable because of shape and size because the human judging element is removed. From Apple Valley, WM hauls profitable materials to WM facilities in the Washington, D.C., metro area for further processing.
Our discussion of glass recycling that followed was not positive. It was related to us that there is no market for glass, so most glass is currently going to landfills worldwide. It is simply cheaper to produce new glass containers than recycle old ones. This prompts me to remind everyone to reuse and repurpose glass items whenever possible.
We were also told that 90% of bottles produced are used for alcoholic beverages, and were thus encouraged to focus on cans and cartons when purchasing wine, beer or other alcoholic drinks. An article in the March edition of Food Network Magazine pointed out that “bottled wine looks fancier than the boxed kind, but shipping heavy bottles isn’t exactly earth-friendly.” It suggests pinot noir in a recycled carton from the website http://www.reallygoodboxedwine.com.
Some good news coming out of this meeting’s discussion is that a local group, formed through the Gettysburg Green Gathering and headed by Cynthia Salisbury, is exploring the possibility of a countywide initiative for recycling glass. They have identified two glass companies in Pennsylvania that could transport our glass and recycle it at no cost to us. However, the companies will only accept a full load of 18-22 tons of broken glass, so it needs to be investigated to see if it is possible to set up collection sites around the county and how to safely break the glass.
The world of recycling is changing so quickly and drastically that it was suggested that a meeting such as that described above be held more often, perhaps biannually, with one being for the committee and one open to the general public. That is certainly something to be considered. Again, thanks to Janelle Wertzberger, Debra English and Becca Fissel for taking careful notes during the meeting, thus making the writing of this article as easy as it was.
Judie Butterfield is chairman of the borough’s Recycling Committee and third ward borough council representative. She can be contacted at jbfd@comcast.net or 717-337-0724.
