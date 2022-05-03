Not only do April showers bring May flowers, but they also bring the 32nd annual Adams County SPCA Loyalty Walk. We’re excited to finally host our favorite springtime activity that honors the dogs who loyally served alongside their masters during the Civil War.
This year’s Loyalty Walk is May 21st at Oakside Community Park, 2880 Table Rock Road, Biglerville PA. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. at the amphitheater and the dog costume contest starts at 9:30 a.m. on the amphitheater stage. Prizes will be awarded for the Best Dressed,
Most Creative Costume, Best Trick and Judge’s Choice. Keep watching our Facebook in the weeks to come for additional information. There is also a prize for the person who turns in the most money in pledges. Those who raise $50 in pledges will receive a free event T-shirt and those who raise $200 or more in pledges will receive both a free sweatshirt and t-shirt.
Pledges aren’t required to join us for the Loyalty Walk, but it is one of our major fundraisers and we are asking for a $5 donation per dog walker or family.
Loyalty Walk packets can be picked up Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the shelter, located at 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg.
The forms and pledge sheets can also be printed from our website at www.adamscountyspca.org. If you are coming to the shelter, please note that Goldenville Road is closed just past the ACSPCA to Route 394, so the only access is from Goldenville Road to the west of the shelter.
The walk officially starts at 10 a.m. and you can choose to walk the half mile, one-mile or three-mile course. There will be water stations along the trails for both the walkers and their furry companions. After the walk, starting at 11 a.m., there will be plenty of fun activities for the entire family (including the dogs). Adventure in Fun will be face painting and making balloon masterpieces for the kids. Bailey’s Bombs food truck will offer food and human treats for purchase and Starbucks is providing coffee. Barkby Plungers will be there offering a lure course for your dog to try for a $5 fee. If you are interested in having your dog tested and certified as a Canine Good Citizen through AKC, Bailiwick Training will be offering the test for $20, with all proceeds benefiting the ACSPCA. They will also be doing a dog obedience demonstration. We hope to see lots of furry friends and their humans for a fun day in the park!
In case you didn’t see it on Facebook, don’t miss our Five Dollar Fridays! Raffle tickets are $5 each and every Friday one lucky ticket holder wins a tablet, a Halo battery pack, theater tickets, or a surprise mystery gift. So get on the bandwagon for Five Dollar Fridays and save the date, May 21, for the Loyalty Walk.
Column submitted by writers Nancy Yang and Donna Quante.
