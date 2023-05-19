This book is a New York Times, Washington Post, and USA Today bestseller and a 2021 nominee for Best Historical Fiction on Goodreads with an over four-star rating. Kirkus Reviews said, “Intelligent and sensuously rich…A novel tailor-made for those who cherish books and libraries.” Publishers Weekly notes, “Delightfully…richly detailed…Historical fiction fans will be drawn to the realistic narrative and the bond of friendship forged between a widow and a lonely young girl.”
I am pleased to announce this year’s Adams County Reads One Book selection, “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles. This rich historical fiction novel perfectly combines libraries and books and the power of books. The Adams County Reads One Book Committee selected this title from five finalists for its readability, passion for books, and intriguing dual timeline.
Book Page sums up the book the best: “What makes ‘The Paris Library’ such a tender read is Charles’s firsthand experience…Her meticulous research brings these figures to life…Together the true storylines provide wonderful insight into relationships and friendships that transcend time and place.” In Paris 1939, Odile Souchet feels on top of the world, with a wonderful boyfriend and an envy-inducing position at the American Library in Paris. But Odile’s world begins to fall apart with the Nazi occupation of Paris. It will take great strength to face danger. In Montana in 1983, teenage Lily struggles with loss and growing up in a small town. Her determination to get to know her seemingly irritable neighbor sparks a friendship and a connection that brings out secrets from the past.
Personally, I found “The Paris Library” compelling and highly engaging. I love books that celebrate the love of reading and libraries; Susan Orleans’s “The Library Book” and Gabrielle Zevin’s “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry” immediately come to mind for their celebration of reading and libraries. I gladly add “The Paris Library” to that list.
Copies of “The Paris Library” are available at each Adams County Library location in regular and large print. eBook and eAudiobook copies are also available through cloudLibrary. As in the past, discussions, programs, and events will take place in October. Look for more detailed information about these opportunities in September and the fall “What’s Happening” calendar coming out later this summer.
I love books that provide suggestions for other books; it becomes the perfect way to immerse myself in the reading experience further. If you are looking for a way to get involved with Adams County Reads One Book right away, starting today, sign up for the Beanstack Read Along challenge. “The Paris Library” features several book recommendations from the American Library in Paris librarians and patrons. In this challenge, participants are encouraged to read as many of the librarian-recommended titles as they can between May 19 and Oct. 31. The list is available through Beanstack, and there will be a chance for a prize at the end of this challenge.
We hope you enjoy this year’s book selection. Happy reading.
Jessica Laganosky is the branch director of Trone Memorial Library.
