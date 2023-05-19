This book is a New York Times, Washington Post, and USA Today bestseller and a 2021 nominee for Best Historical Fiction on Goodreads with an over four-star rating. Kirkus Reviews said, “Intelligent and sensuously rich…A novel tailor-made for those who cherish books and libraries.” Publishers Weekly notes, “Delightfully…richly detailed…Historical fiction fans will be drawn to the realistic narrative and the bond of friendship forged between a widow and a lonely young girl.”

I am pleased to announce this year’s Adams County Reads One Book selection, “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles. This rich historical fiction novel perfectly combines libraries and books and the power of books. The Adams County Reads One Book Committee selected this title from five finalists for its readability, passion for books, and intriguing dual timeline.

Jessica Laganosky is the branch director of Trone Memorial Library.

