Autumn is upon us. These last few days of summer are truly bittersweet. After being in lock downs, shut downs, and feeling down during the pandemic, the summer sun and warmth was a welcome desire. We couldn’t wait to get out of the house, travel again and see loved ones. Now that school is back in session and summer is ending, is it time to “hunker down” again, already?
Autumn is the “cooling off” month sandwiched between the sizzling summer and frosty winter. Nighttime arrives earlier, temperatures begin to drop and most vegetative growth decreases. Animals begin to prepare for the scantness of food that comes during the winter, gathering supplies or migrating to warmer climates.
