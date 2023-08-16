As a leader in cultivating the practice and appreciation of the arts in Adams County, the Adams County Arts Council (ACAC) recognizes art as a transformative tool in our community. Our membership program aspires to find creative potential in all members of our shared community and develop that potential in ways that connect us to improve our quality of life, both individually and as a whole.

Last month, I shared information about ACAC’s artist membership, which is the foundation of all our membership options. Today, I appeal to businesses in our community to consider membership for your organization.

Lisa Cadigan is the executive director of the Adams County Arts Council; 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg, Pa. 17325; 717-334-5006; email aa@adamsarts.org; http://www.adamsarts.org. ACAC’s mission is to cultivate an arts-rich community.

