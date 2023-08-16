As a leader in cultivating the practice and appreciation of the arts in Adams County, the Adams County Arts Council (ACAC) recognizes art as a transformative tool in our community. Our membership program aspires to find creative potential in all members of our shared community and develop that potential in ways that connect us to improve our quality of life, both individually and as a whole.
Last month, I shared information about ACAC’s artist membership, which is the foundation of all our membership options. Today, I appeal to businesses in our community to consider membership for your organization.
How can membership inspire leadership in the community? When I stepped into the executive director position last year, one of my first priorities was ensuring our staff worked together as a cohesive team. There were a few staff members who were new (or relatively new) and others who had experienced multiple transitions in leadership in the preceding years, not to mention surviving a pandemic together. Since May 2022, we have engaged in monthly staff meetings, a team-building retreat that included a fused glass class with one of our artist instructors, and a field trip to visit art museums and explore the Third Street mural tour in Harrisburg. My goal for these activities has been to inspire staff to think creatively and cooperatively, to feel comfortable sharing ideas and feedback, and to enjoy coming to work every day because that energy translates to the people we serve.
A business membership at ACAC offers your employees the perks of individual membership. It provides your organization with opportunities for team-building workshops, marketing and networking opportunities, and the use of meeting and event spaces. With an impressive list of over 60 local artist instructors contracted regularly to present classes, camps, and other programs, ACAC can tailor a creative, team-building event for your group. These classes and workshops foster effective communication and nurture an enthusiastic workforce. Multiple studies have shown that happy employees are harder workers and more productive than their unhappy counterparts.
Business memberships exist for organizations of every size, ranging from arts partner to professional affiliate. We are also happy to work with you to tailor a membership plan that best meets your organization’s needs. In addition to employee perks and team-building activities, business members enjoy marketing opportunities, discounts on rental spaces, and priority notification of upcoming events.
It’s the perfect time to join ACAC as a business member. As summer comes to a close, ACAC is poised to kick off September with a full slate of classes and events scheduled through the end of the calendar year and beyond. Give your staff the opportunity to explore dance, painting, creative writing, fiber arts, glass, ceramics, culinary arts, and more. Call our office to schedule private team-building workshops at your convenience and to explore ways we might be able to partner for both of our organizations’ mutual benefit.
And mark your calendars for events like Music Day, Family Fall Festival, Gingerbread Celebration, Jingle Ball, and more. There is something for everyone at ACAC. Call or visit our website at http://www.adamsarts.org for more information, to register for a class, or to purchase a membership. Together, we can cultivate an arts-rich community.
Lisa Cadigan is the executive director of the Adams County Arts Council; 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg, Pa. 17325; 717-334-5006; email aa@adamsarts.org; http://www.adamsarts.org. ACAC’s mission is to cultivate an arts-rich community.
