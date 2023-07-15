In a previous article in this space, I cited a National Public Radio (NPR) show, “Planet Money, Episode 613: Trash!,” which focuses on the financial challenges for companies who profit from recycling in this world of continuing loss of demand for recyclable products. Officials at Gettysburg Borough’s hauler, Waste Management, shared that recycling, in general, has become less and less a source of revenue. Though the program aired in 2018, not only are its premises still true, but for some materials, conditions have worsened as foreign sources for recyclable materials continue to diminish.

For years China had been the United States’ biggest customer for recyclable paper because of the scarcity of soft pulp trees. However, that market dried up as the Chinese became more adept at forestry, and European paper products became less expensive than American paper goods. The same is proving true for India, another of our former customers for paper.

Judie Butterfield is the chairman of Gettysburg Borough’s Recycling Committee and Third Ward Borough Council representative. She can be contacted at jbfd@comcast.net or 717-337-0724.

