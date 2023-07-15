In a previous article in this space, I cited a National Public Radio (NPR) show, “Planet Money, Episode 613: Trash!,” which focuses on the financial challenges for companies who profit from recycling in this world of continuing loss of demand for recyclable products. Officials at Gettysburg Borough’s hauler, Waste Management, shared that recycling, in general, has become less and less a source of revenue. Though the program aired in 2018, not only are its premises still true, but for some materials, conditions have worsened as foreign sources for recyclable materials continue to diminish.
For years China had been the United States’ biggest customer for recyclable paper because of the scarcity of soft pulp trees. However, that market dried up as the Chinese became more adept at forestry, and European paper products became less expensive than American paper goods. The same is proving true for India, another of our former customers for paper.
The recycling market in Asia for plastic bags is also drying up. Saudi Arabia was our largest customer for such materials, but because plastic bags are a petroleum product, the uncertain fluctuation in oil prices caused the market to determine it was cheaper to use new plastic products than to recycle old ones. The NPR program stated some recycling centers noted a 60% drop in prices for plastic for recycling, and again, companies specializing in recycling need to make a profit to stay in business.
As trash-hauling contracts nationwide have steadily reduced the list of materials accepted for recycling, activists have looked to publicize alternate methods of keeping previously-accepted recyclable materials out of landfills. An environmentally-focused website, http://www.OneGreenPlanet.org, has suggested ways to focus on the reuse arm of the EPA’s Reduce, Reuse, Recycle campaign. Here are eight home items the website suggests families can keep out of the trash and instilled with new life and purpose:
1. Glass jars make great containers for bulk pantry items, desk organizers, or bathroom containers.
2. Beyond using jugs and bottles to store homemade natural cleaners, turn them into household items like bird feeders from old soda bottles or scoops from plastic jugs.
3. Many plastic takeout containers are sturdy, dishwasher safe, and excellent for reuse in the kitchen.
4. Cut old towels, clothes, and bedding into washable cleaning rags. Also, the SPCA will accept old bedding for their animal uses.
5. Old dryer sheets make excellent dusting rags, especially for sucking up pet hair. They work great for scrubbing off soap scum and polishing chrome too.
6. Save the inner bag of cereal boxes, wash, dry, and cut to wrap sandwiches.
7. Plastic bags can be used as pet waste bags, shoe protectors in luggage, or trash bins.
8. Save old toothbrushes to scrub grout and underneath the fixtures on faucets or to reuse them as eyebrow brushes, hair color applicators, or for cleaning tools, electronics, or hard-to-clean items.
Another website, http://www.IdealHome.co.uk, offers repurposing ideas specific to gardening, such as employing wheeled serving carts, old bureaus, and ladders as plant stands and utilizing old hoses as flower bed edging, soaker hoses (cap off one end and puncture along the length), or grip protectors for bucket handles and swing chains.
Save your pennies by repurposing your trash.
Judie Butterfield is the chairman of Gettysburg Borough’s Recycling Committee and Third Ward Borough Council representative. She can be contacted at jbfd@comcast.net or 717-337-0724.
