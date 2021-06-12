As we prepared for a kayak paddle I mulled putting my cell phone in a plastic pouch so I could take photos. I know how to do that now, but I skipped it. We have been spending time recently going through my mother’s box of slides, and also her parents’ slides. We are picking some to show our sons. That experience made me realize that at least for amateurs, having a camera handy isn’t always necessary. My forebears were sparing in the photos they took, which makes each one valuable, at least each one taken of people.
We don’t have many pictures taken during my grandparents’ 35 summers in Ontario, where they built our summer cottage. Most of the pictures they did take show the beauty of the trees, the water, and the rocks of Georgian Bay. Thankfully, the loveliness there today is just as it was 70 years ago. Only the people change. It turns out everyone in our family takes pictures of the same eternal landscapes, and of people when they are cute. In addition to those landscapes that we’ve been blessed to take over again every generation, both my grandparents and my parents took pictures of my brother and me when we were under five years old. They took some pictures, that is. For every one or two shots of us that age, I have ten or twenty of our two sons at similar ages.
