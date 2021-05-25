As the world moves toward recovery during this challenging time, I am proud to be a part of an initiative that works to bring resources and opportunity to the community. This of course would not be possible without the support and collaboration of our partners and devoted coalition members who are united in creating a strong foundation for the future.
We, as an initiative, have come a long way in these last two-and-a-half years. In case you need a little reminder, we are a community engagement initiative focused on coordinating resources, advocating for, and developing solutions to some of the most complex issues facing Adams County residents.
Caroline Johnson is coordinator of @Home in Adams County, which focuses on coordinating resources, advocating, and developing solutions for affordable living in Adams County. @Home is an initiative developed and funded by the Adams County Community Foundation and operated by the South Central Community Action Programs.
