QPR suicide prevention training will be taught by WellSpan Philhaven certified trainers at Gettysburg United Methodist church on May 21, 9 a.m. to noon. Learn three steps to save a life.
QPR trains parents, friends, neighbors, teachers, ministers, doctors, nurses, office supervisors, squad leaders, foremen, police officers, advisors, caseworkers, firefighters, and many others. Save a life by learning the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to question, persuade, and refer someone to help. Registration for May 21 training is required as numbers are limited. Register at jsmithyoung@gmail.com.
Nearly all gun violence incidents in Adams County are suicides, so programs like QPR are especially important here. Also, since Pennsylvania tragically lacks universal background checks, a legislative fix is needed to save blue lives. Currently about half of our law enforcement officers who are shot to death, 48 percent, are killed with long guns. This stark statistic is related to the fact that no background checks are required for the private sales of long guns, making them the easier firearm to acquire for felons, domestic abusers, and others who should not have this access. Do background checks work? Yes. In the first quarter of 2022 in Pennsylvania, state police denied 5,486 people from purchasing a firearm, because they failed background checks in the Pennsylvania instant check system. Most of the 321,666 applicants passed, as is the norm. Background checks deny gun ownership to the minority who are dangerous, not to responsible gun owners. As reported by Jeremy Long of WITF, “PICS was established in 1998 and is used by county sheriffs, chiefs of police of cities of the first class, and licensed firearms dealers in Pennsylvania, to determine if a person is legally allowed to acquire a license to carry firearms or buy a firearm.” PICS background checks work, which is why we need universal background checks, checks for every sale of every gun.
Following the TakingAStandinPA April 26th rally for gun reform in Harrisburg, House republican spokesman Jason Gottesman was quoted saying that Pennsylvania has some of the strictest gun laws in the country. Sadly, this is untrue. By just looking at neighboring states New Jersey and New York, we find that more lives are being saved through closing the long guns loophole. We could do this too. Many states also have passed ERPO legislation, Extreme Risk Protection Orders, but Pennsylvania has not. This bill was passed in Florida, and around the country, after the Parkland murders were committed by a troubled young man who had been visited 14 times by police, who could not legally confiscate his firearms. Now in Florida, but not in Pennsylvania, police can temporarily take dangerous firearms out of dangerous hands, as can family members who know that someone poses an extreme risk to themselves or others. ERPO legislation comes with strict legal protections, and is employed only under the authority of a judge.
Tragically, for the last 1,292 days no votes have been taken on common sense evidence-based gun violence prevention legislation in Pennsylvania. During that time we have lost about 5,840 lives to gun violence. Passing universal background checks and ERPO legislation will save lives, just as QPR training will. Show your support by wearing orange on June 2, National Gun Violence Awareness, or “Wear Orange” Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.