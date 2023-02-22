New community groups are part of Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center’s (ACCAC) 5-year plan to build brighter tomorrows for children and families who have experienced child abuse and to educate community members in preventing child abuse.
Details for these free events can be found on the ACCAC website at http://www.kidsagaincac.org. Click on “Get Involved,” “Upcoming Events,” or call ACCAC at 717-337-9888.
Join the first Speaker Series session, “Turning the Tide: Parenting in the Wake of Past Trauma on March 9, 6:30-8 p.m. You can attend in person or virtually via Zoom. Parenting as a survivor of childhood trauma is challenging. The presentation will offer suggestions to support parents and caregivers in building increased self-awareness and self-compassion, as well as skills to better care for themselves and their children.
The speaker is Elida Murray, the executive director of ACCAC. As a survivor of childhood trauma with four children, she brings personal experience of the topic, combined with more than 25 years of experience as a children and family services professional.
The Inner Circle Middle School Girl’s Group, March 13-16, 5-7:30 p.m., and The Inner Circle High School Girls Group, April 17-20, 5-7:30 p.m., are free educational and art-making groups focused on providing education to pre-teen and teenage girls on trauma, resiliency and coping skills. The group also focuses on how to create and maintain healthy body boundaries, regulating emotions and provides a networking opportunity for participants to have a peer support system.
Inner Circle 2.0, March 22, 5-7 p.m., is a peer support group for middle and high school girls who have previously participated in the Inner Circle Girls Group. Pizza will be provided for attendees.
The CAC Book Club, March 23, 5:30-6:30 p.m., is designed to empower community members to build safe, strong and healthy relationships. Caregivers and children are invited to attend this book club, where age-appropriate books will be discussed and reviewed.
Free pizza and snacks will be provided. March’s book for adults is “The Whole-Brain Child” by Daniel J. Siegel and Tina Payne Bryson, and for children it is “I Said No! A Kid-to-Kid Guide to Keeping Private Parts Private” by Zach and Kimberly King.
Show Up for Blue on April 7, First Friday, 4-7 p.m., for a free evening of family-friendly fun at the Brighter Tomorrows Center located at 224 Baltimore St., Gettysburg. More details will be coming soon for a month of “Go Blue for Kids” events in April, which is Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month.
Since 2006, ACCAC has provided a child-friendly, supportive environment to help children through the trauma of abuse from initial outcry to hope and healing.
Throughout the Adams County community, ACCAC participates in public speaking and community events where staff provides resource materials, child abuse prevention education information and conducts outreach activities to raise awareness of the issue of child abuse.
ACCAC is grateful for the support of the Adams County community. March fundraisers hosted by community groups include VFW Post 15 Auxiliary’s Chili Cook Off March 11, 1-4 p.m. with a portion of proceeds benefiting ACCAC. This competition is open to the public. The fee to enter the competition is $10 and $5 to be a judge. To register, call Linda Sheffield at 717-398-7119. Cash prizes are available for the winner.
On March 25, 2:30-5 p.m., the Gettysburg Chapter Order of the Eastern Star presents a Downton Abbey themed English Afternoon Tea at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church. Proceeds will benefit multiple charities, including ACCAC. Tea will be served at 3 p.m. The cost is $40 per person. To register or for more information, contact Valerie Petty at 717-334-9196.
Cindy Small is president of the board of directors of the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center.
