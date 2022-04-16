Lots of recycling-related events are coming up in the next few weeks. First, in the spirit of reusing and repurposing non-recyclable items, the Gettysburg Garden Club will accept empty plastic nursery pots larger than 4-inches to reuse for their fundraising sale in May.
Money raised at this event is used to beautify Lincoln Square with flower baskets and urns. Pots may be dropped off on the porch of the residence at 50 East Broadway during April.
Also in April, Gettysburg’s Collaborating for Youth will offer a drive-through event for turning in unused or expired medicines to be disposed of safely. Hosted by the Gettysburg Police Department on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the event, which is free to the public, will be held at the Adams County Housing Authority, 40 E. High St. No sharps nor needles will be accepted, but pet medicines can be included. Neighboring municipalities are holding similar events and information about those can be found at individual websites.
As a service for Gettysburg Borough residents and a courtesy for neighboring municipalities, the borough will host another document shredding event on Friday, May 20, at the borough’s Public Works Building, 457 E. Middle St. Gettysburg Borough residents may participate free of charge, and residents of neighboring municipalities may do so at a fee of $3 per box.
In order to keep traffic moving smoothly during the drive-through event, preregistration is required in order to receive a 15-minute time-window appointment. This can be accomplished online at www.gettysburgpa.gov/recycling or by calling 717-337-0724 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.
Accepted for shredding will be clean paper of any color or size, and standard file-folders. Documents should be presented in cardboard boxes which will be returned intact to all participants.
In May, the Adams County Conservation District is offering a Tire Recycling Event. The event will be held at the Agricultural and Natural Resources Center (Ag Center), 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, on Saturday, May 21, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. This year’s event will require a charge of $3 per tire (non-refundable/check only), which must be pre-paid before registration will be final.
When registering, participants must provide information regarding the size of the tires to plan for the appropriate number of transport trailers. Participants in the program will be allowed to dispose of 20 automobile or standard-size truck tires per household. Tires exceeding 48 inches in diameter, or 14 inches in width, will not be accepted.
Registration can be completed at the Adams County Conservation District, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Suite 201, Gettysburg. Payment can be made by check or money order (payable to Adams County Conservation District, or ACCD); credit cards and cash will not be accepted. For more information, call 717-334-0636 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, or email canders@adamscounty.us.
Hopefully, by the time this article runs, all the glitches in the new trash hauler’s contract transition will be smoothed out. If you are still having issues, residents should call Waste Management’s customer service at 1-800-593-9529, or contact me and I will do my best to solve the problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.