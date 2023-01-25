Are you connected to an Adams County nonprofit, or are you a student looking for scholarship support to further your education? If so, we invite you to consider the Adams County Community Foundation (ACCF) 2023 grant and scholarship offerings.
Adams County Grants, our community grants program, supports nonprofits serving residents of Adams County with awards of up to $30,000. The ACCF designed this program to encourage bigger thinking around helping those in need. Special consideration is given to those nonprofits addressing issues related to the @Home in Adams County initiative. A simple two-page letter of intent starts the application process with deadlines in January and July.
The Adams County Fund for the Environment seeks to make environmental stewardship a shared community value. The fund makes grants up to $10,000 that support environmental education, local environmental projects and programs that educate our community around environmental issues. Applications are due in February and June.
The Fund for Littlestown, created in memory of Bernard, Mary and Dick Selby, supports the Littlestown community with grants of up to $5,000 that address unmet community needs. Littlestown nonprofits may apply after Feb. 7 for grants awarded in June.
The Barbara B. Ernico Fund for Leadership Development provides grants to nonprofit organizations for building executive leadership capacity within their organizations with awards up to $1,000. This could include training for strategic planning, reorganization, leadership development of staff or board members, and any other activities that will strengthen the nonprofit’s ability to carry out their mission. Applications open April 2.
The Shirley Smith Youth Service Fund supports youth-led community service projects. The fund accepts applications year-round to help young people between the ages of 14-24 initiate or lead service projects or mission work and may cover up to 75% of the cost. Projects may be associated with a wide variety of organizations including youth groups, churches, scouting, 4-H, high school or colleges.
The ACCF offers more than 90 separate scholarships across the entire county and beyond through its Adams County Scholarship Program. Multiple awards are offered through the Adams Electric Cooperative Scholarship, the Rotary Club of Gettysburg Scholarships, and 60 other family and business scholarships through a single application. The online application is open now through March 15, with awards announced live at our annual scholarship breakfast for students, parents and scholarship donors on May 3.
Applications are also open through March 15 for the ACCF’s Returning Student Scholarship. This scholarship is designed to support current Adams County residents with at least one completed year of a post-secondary school or accredited technical program who are returning to school after a hiatus of one year or longer. Awards are up to $4,000 a year.
You can learn more about these grant opportunities and scholarships at http://www.AdamsCountyCF.org or contact us about creating your own community grantmaking fund at 717-337-0060.
Ralph M. Serpe is the president and chief executive officer of the Adams County Community Foundation, home to more than 250 charitable funds that benefit Adams County and beyond. He can be reached directly at 717-337-0060 or rserpe@adamscountycf.org
