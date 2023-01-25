Are you connected to an Adams County nonprofit, or are you a student looking for scholarship support to further your education? If so, we invite you to consider the Adams County Community Foundation (ACCF) 2023 grant and scholarship offerings.

Adams County Grants, our community grants program, supports nonprofits serving residents of Adams County with awards of up to $30,000. The ACCF designed this program to encourage bigger thinking around helping those in need. Special consideration is given to those nonprofits addressing issues related to the @Home in Adams County initiative. A simple two-page letter of intent starts the application process with deadlines in January and July.

Ralph M. Serpe is the president and chief executive officer of the Adams County Community Foundation, home to more than 250 charitable funds that benefit Adams County and beyond. He can be reached directly at 717-337-0060 or rserpe@adamscountycf.org

