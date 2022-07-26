People ask me all the time if the Adams County SPCA is a “no kill” shelter. Well, the answer is, it depends on what definition you have of “no kill”. Some people think it means you have to save them all, while others understand that you can’t. Some say you have to have a 90% live release rate. However, it can also mean that you don’t euthanize for space. Are you confused yet?
I’m going to tell you what we do and you can decide for yourself what you want to call it. I apologize in advance if you are offended; I’m just being honest. We do everything medically possible to save an animal, but when an animal comes into the shelter that has suffered for days due to a critical injury or has been hit by a car and left to die, you look into that animal’s eyes and see its pain. We believe the right thing to do is to end the animal’s suffering immediately and as humanely as possible. Hold them, let them know it’s going to be OK and it’s not their fault. Why would we let them suffer any more than they have to?
When a dog has attacked a child for walking down the sidewalk and that child is flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, what would you do? Do you adopt it out to another home? No, you have to make the hard choice to put the dog down. Would you want that dog living next to you or your grandkids? You have to put down that dog because even though a human failed that dog, it’s the right thing to do. It takes an extraordinary person to work in a shelter but that’s another story for another day.
Yes, we would love a world where everyone loved and cared for their pets and strays were happy, healthy and friendly, but the reality is people are mean. They abuse, starve, neglect and abandon their “beloved” pets. When an animal is truly suffering we have to ask ourselves what is best for the animal- not what is best for us.
Years ago, Adams County SPCA had to euthanize for space. However, we are blessed that we no longer have to because of several changes. Our expansion in 2014 gave us five cat condos, in 2015 we opened our low cost spay/neuter program to the public to help eliminate unwanted litters and in 2017 we started working with PetSmart to help get cats adopted. Social media is an amazing tool for nonprofits as well. Now we’re able to pull dogs from other shelters that are overcrowded and need help.
So, to answer your question I don’t like the phrase “no kill” because it’s misleading. My answer is that the decision to euthanize is NEVER taken lightly. The Adams County SPCA will always do what we feel is best for the animal and the safety of the public.
Nancy Yang, is a current board member and a past president of the ACSPCA board of directors who firmly believes that behind every strong woman are her dogs following her to the bathroom.
