People ask me all the time if the Adams County SPCA is a “no kill” shelter. Well, the answer is, it depends on what definition you have of “no kill”. Some people think it means you have to save them all, while others understand that you can’t. Some say you have to have a 90% live release rate. However, it can also mean that you don’t euthanize for space. Are you confused yet?

I’m going to tell you what we do and you can decide for yourself what you want to call it. I apologize in advance if you are offended; I’m just being honest. We do everything medically possible to save an animal, but when an animal comes into the shelter that has suffered for days due to a critical injury or has been hit by a car and left to die, you look into that animal’s eyes and see its pain. We believe the right thing to do is to end the animal’s suffering immediately and as humanely as possible. Hold them, let them know it’s going to be OK and it’s not their fault. Why would we let them suffer any more than they have to?

Nancy Yang, is a current board member and a past president of the ACSPCA board of directors who firmly believes that behind every strong woman are her dogs following her to the bathroom.

