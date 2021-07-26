Riding my bicycle until the streetlights turned on, chasing lightning bugs with friends, and running through the sprinklers are joyful memories from my childhood. However, the summer of 2020 was different. We wore masks around our friends, didn’t leave home without our hand sanitizer, and learned what social distancing meant. It was a summer we will never forget. So, as we recover from a year of change, I hope and wonder, how do we rebuild after a year of fear and isolation while grieving the loss of family and friends and learn new ways to reconnect with our community meaningfully?
In the spring of 2021, The Center for Youth and Community Development (CFYCD)/Collaborating for Youth (CFY) planted the seeds for the Dialogue Action Circle (DAC) project. These circles invited members from the Adams County community who wanted to grow in cultural competency and share ideas about transforming Adams County into an equitable community that advocates for justice for all.
Melissa Rosenberger is raising two teen daughters and two rescued beagles in Gettysburg. She is a social worker in the community and is committed to keeping Adams County safe and eliminating racism. Melissa serves ICPJ, CFYCD, and Vida Charter School as a volunteer board member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.