Relay For Life of Adams County was held on Aug. 12 at Oakside Community Park in Biglerville. Relay is a major fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. The Relay is the culminating event for a year of fundraisers and planning by the event leadership team and the teams involved. Everyone works hard for this event to raise funds for research, programs support for patients, and much more.
We started setting up, and then came a downpour. It reminds us of how cancer comes into our lives, whether it is the patients or family and friends. But then the sun came out, and we had good (but hot and humid) weather. Well, it’s still summer, right?
We opened the Relay with the national anthem performed by Amy Rose and the flag ceremony by Scout Troop 79. We had an evening of live entertainment by Amy Rose and Ernie Kranias and music and support from our DJ. Thanks to all of these folks.
Ceremonies throughout the event are very important as we remember those who are gone, support cancer patients, and honor survivors. The survivor ceremony welcomed the survivors to the Relay. Sandy Kime shared her cancer journey. Survivors were honored with an ice cream social.
Another special ceremony is the luminaria ceremony, held at 9 p.m. when darkness set in. The ceremony began with opening thoughts shared by Pastor Andrew Geib. Amy Crist was our guest speaker and told her inspiring story as a survivor. We had 325 luminarias around the pond with the names of all we remember, support, and honor, as well as 30 tiki torches. Their reflection on the pond is moving and breathtaking. Thanks to both of our speakers for sharing.
Vendors, crafters, and some food trucks added to the evening as they shared their time, talents, and support of Relay. Thank you to all of them for joining us.
I am sure you have heard the saying, “It takes a village.” Well. It “takes a community” that is caring and generous to have a successful event such as the Relay. We want to thank many people, and what better place to start than with our sponsors? We couldn’t reach our goal without them. Our sponsors this year include WellSpan Health, Cranberry Elks, ACNB Insurance Services, Graphcom, APM Building Materials, Daltile, Strickland Enterprises, Inc., Fairfield AmVets, Rotary Club of Gettysburg, Cashtown Lions Club, American Legion Post #262 and American Legion Auxiliary #262. Thank you for your support.
I am not entirely done as I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who supported our fundraisers, made donations, purchased luminarias, and attended the event. Certainly, last but not least, thanks to the Gettysburg Times for the Relay for Life articles and the full page coverage of the day of the event and great pictures. Wow.
The Relay for Life is still accepting donations throughout September. Please consider supporting this great cause and helping to fight cancer in all its forms. The way to give is by going to http://www.relayforlife.org/paadamscounty.
Please join us next year at Relay for Life 2024. Thanks again.
Shirley Sanders is the luminaria chairman, team captain, part of the planning committee at Relay for Life of Adams County, and a cancer survivor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.