Relay For Life of Adams County was held on Aug. 12 at Oakside Community Park in Biglerville. Relay is a major fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. The Relay is the culminating event for a year of fundraisers and planning by the event leadership team and the teams involved. Everyone works hard for this event to raise funds for research, programs support for patients, and much more.

We started setting up, and then came a downpour. It reminds us of how cancer comes into our lives, whether it is the patients or family and friends. But then the sun came out, and we had good (but hot and humid) weather. Well, it’s still summer, right?

Shirley Sanders is the luminaria chairman, team captain, part of the planning committee at Relay for Life of Adams County, and a cancer survivor.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.