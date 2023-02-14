Winter is a curious time at Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center. There’s a constant juxtaposition of “not much going on” and “planning like crazy for the warmer months.” Pete, our executive director, often uses the example of a duck in the water. We see them gliding effortlessly, but below the surface, their feet are moving at a feverish pace.

Our winter hours, set to return to a more normal schedule in March, allow us the opportunity to reflect and plan. The reflection usually comes in the waning weeks of the previous year, betraying a false sense of relief. It’s incredible how Jan. 1 can sneak up and suddenly you feel behind on everything, all at once. From event planning to advertising placement, everything seems to come due when you think it’s finally time to relax.

Rob Williams serves as director of outreach at Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center. Visit http://www.seminaryridgemuseum.org for information on all upcoming events.

