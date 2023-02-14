Winter is a curious time at Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center. There’s a constant juxtaposition of “not much going on” and “planning like crazy for the warmer months.” Pete, our executive director, often uses the example of a duck in the water. We see them gliding effortlessly, but below the surface, their feet are moving at a feverish pace.
Our winter hours, set to return to a more normal schedule in March, allow us the opportunity to reflect and plan. The reflection usually comes in the waning weeks of the previous year, betraying a false sense of relief. It’s incredible how Jan. 1 can sneak up and suddenly you feel behind on everything, all at once. From event planning to advertising placement, everything seems to come due when you think it’s finally time to relax.
It’s that time of year when we’re welcoming and training our seasonal visitor services staff, finalizing plans to welcome countless student and adult groups to the Museum, finishing preparation for our Annual Symposium on March 4, this year titled “Five Crucial Days to Gettysburg,” and beginning to think about all the walking tours, battle anniversary programs, and other events that will fill our calendar during Gettysburg’s busier times. Even “24 Hours on the Ridge” in November, still a recent memory, is already occupying space in conversation.
The work of a museum is never complete; the exhibits depict a calm and stoic presence, but behind the scenes are efforts to reach new audiences, create new partnerships, and offer fresh opportunities for supporters, continued and new.
As always, we invite you to join us for all that we have to offer. Our upcoming Symposium kicks off a year of incredible occasions, including the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg, the 30th anniversary of the release of the film “Gettysburg,” and the 10th anniversary of the opening of Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center. The work is hard, but worth every moment, so that when you come and see us in those busiest of months, it just means the duck has finally found its current.
Rob Williams serves as director of outreach at Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center. Visit http://www.seminaryridgemuseum.org for information on all upcoming events.
