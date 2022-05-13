April 7-9, the Watershed Alliance of Adams County (WAAC) and the Adams County Conservation District (ACCD) joined forces to host the most productive tree and shrub give-a-way yet. We have created a new partnership, the Adams County Planting Partnership. We will continue to host these plantings both spring and fall.
The Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership slogan this year is “help trees help you.” Trees and shrubs are a primary solution to pollution and global warming. But more immediate is the effect on our own environment. Trees and landscaping add value to our homes, cool us in summer, and protect us in winter. They give us beauty and privacy.
Diversity of native trees and shrubs (as well as wildflowers and grasses) adds to our enjoyment of life, supporting those insects and birds and wildlife that keep our ecosystem alive and well. They are also the backbone of stormwater management, providing infiltration rather than soil run-off. Run-off causes erosion, which adds to the sediment in our streams. We have had far too many floods in recent years.
It does not matter if you live in town or are planting a riparian buffer along miles of creek, you are doing your part to help our land and ultimately the Chesapeake Bay. Remember, you do not want water to run off; you want water to sink in (infiltrate). A forest can handle up to a 15 inch rainfall; a lawn can handle 2.5 inches. Whether a homeowner of a small lot or hundreds of acres, what you do matters. Not only plant trees, but don’t cut others down unless there is a health or safety concern.
This spring, WAAC and ACCD distributed nearly 10,000 trees to Adams County residents. We will do the same in the fall. All our trees and shrubs are native to the area and have varying soil requirements, offering homeowners choices to match their needs. We are grateful to the 335 homeowners who took plants that will add to the growing diversity and native flora of our county.
We owe a huge debt of gratitude to many organizations and volunteers. Thank you to the five nurseries that grew our trees and got them to us. Thank you to SCCAP for lending us crates that facilitated sorting our orders. Master Gardeners were there to answer questions. The Gettysburg Garden Club provided volunteers and supplies. St. James Lutheran Church sent many volunteers, as did Gettysburg College, Lake Heritage, the Watershed Alliance of Adams County, and the Adams County Conservation District. Altogether, we had 62 volunteers who worked over six days, some people working every day to make this happen. Thank you all.
Early in June we expect to hear once again about the species that will be available for fall planting. We will be sending emails to all who have ordered trees. Please contact the ACCD at sspencer@adamscounty.us to be put on that email list.
