Have you heard the news from our partners at Adams County Office for Aging? SHARE Coordinator Valery Adams made SHARE’s first successful match between two interested applicants. Thank you to Valery for your hard work in finding a compatible pair and for getting this housing initiative off to a great start.
As a reminder, SHARE is an affordable housing pilot program that brings together two unrelated individuals to share a home. This program allows older adults to age in place and is an affordable housing solution for anyone eighteen and older. Additionally, it utilizes existing infrastructure to create cost effective options and stabilizes neighborhoods to reduce foreclosures and vacancies. Pretty awesome, right?
Caroline Johnson is coordinator of @Home in Adams County, which focuses on coordinating resources, advocating, and developing solutions for affordable living in Adams County. @Home is an initiative developed and funded by the Adams County Community Foundation and operated by the South Central Community Action Programs.
