In recent months, the heat in Gettysburg’s sister city of Leon, Nicaragua, is a heavy fog pushing down until the brain feels like cotton and the eyes feel like weights. Although other parts of the country have had steady rainfall, almost too much in some regions, the air in Leon is now swollen with water that never seems to fall but instead compacts and turns even a ten-minute walk into a painful experience, especially with a glowering sun added to the mix. These days, the entire world seems to be headed toward collective heatstroke, and Leon will lead the way in Nicaragua.

Project Gettysburg Leon (PGL), the sister city program between our two cities, can’t do much about the weather. PGL is trying to help with the effects of the prolonged wet drought in the city when the air is torpid with humidity, but the ground is dry as bone. PGL has two garden projects for grade schools in Leon, managed by young people studying at the city’s agriculture college. They have been hand watering the plants that provide at least part of one meal per day to more than 500 children attending these two grade schools. One of these schools is for children with disabilities in the barrio of Sutiaba on Leon’s outskirts. Some students there have developmental disabilities, and many others are blind or deaf. These kids help with the garden, watering, weeding, harvesting, and even cooking the vegetables grown there. The gardens are classrooms, not just a source of nutrition.

Greg Bowles is the current director for Project Gettysburg Leon, the sister city program between Gettysburg and the country of Nicaragua that was founded in 1986.

