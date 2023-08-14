In recent months, the heat in Gettysburg’s sister city of Leon, Nicaragua, is a heavy fog pushing down until the brain feels like cotton and the eyes feel like weights. Although other parts of the country have had steady rainfall, almost too much in some regions, the air in Leon is now swollen with water that never seems to fall but instead compacts and turns even a ten-minute walk into a painful experience, especially with a glowering sun added to the mix. These days, the entire world seems to be headed toward collective heatstroke, and Leon will lead the way in Nicaragua.
Project Gettysburg Leon (PGL), the sister city program between our two cities, can’t do much about the weather. PGL is trying to help with the effects of the prolonged wet drought in the city when the air is torpid with humidity, but the ground is dry as bone. PGL has two garden projects for grade schools in Leon, managed by young people studying at the city’s agriculture college. They have been hand watering the plants that provide at least part of one meal per day to more than 500 children attending these two grade schools. One of these schools is for children with disabilities in the barrio of Sutiaba on Leon’s outskirts. Some students there have developmental disabilities, and many others are blind or deaf. These kids help with the garden, watering, weeding, harvesting, and even cooking the vegetables grown there. The gardens are classrooms, not just a source of nutrition.
Nicaragua doesn’t have a winter or a spring. It is summer all year, and Leon is the warmest major city in the country (it’s also the second-largest city in Nicaragua). A rainy season is supposed to begin in April or May and extend to November, although apparently not for Leon this year. There’s also a dry season from November to April. Rainy and dry are the seasons here. That’s it; otherwise, it’s always a hot summer day.
For PGL’s garden program, the plants must be irrigated by hand at some times of the year, and at other times, the rains should do that job. During the dry season, the gardens produce less, but this year, even during this rainy season, it is dry times. PGL is exploring the possibility of a well and watering system with the school for children with disabilities. This would mean more food production year-round and space for expanding the food garden and adding fruit trees if there is an irrigation source. PGL’s recent fundraising event at the Gettysburg garden of former college chaplain Karl Mattson had this project as one focus, yet another aspect of PGL’s efforts to keep the sister city program vital and active. PGL can’t make it rain, but with a project like this and support from the people of Adams County, we can still bring water to make a better life for Nicaraguan children.
Greg Bowles is the current director for Project Gettysburg Leon, the sister city program between Gettysburg and the country of Nicaragua that was founded in 1986.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.