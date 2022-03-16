Once, we viewed college students as prepared with all that was needed to be successful. They arrived with the necessary skills, training and support. At one point, there was a recognition that some of the barriers to success were a lack of training and preparation in schools or developmental work. Today, we are learning that institutions have created pathways to address perceived learning and developmental deficits. Colleges, however, still need some work in the area of addressing the challenges placed at the feet of students such as food insecurity, health and wellness as well as educational preparation. Some colleges, such as HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, have been innovative in the creation of wraparound services and integrated support systems.
Imagine if we saw students as more than individuals in classrooms. What if we saw them holistically, taking into account all the identities and circumstances that factor into their educational journey? HACC is doing just that with the Consultation, Advocacy, Referrals and Empowerment (CARE) Center. The CARE Center has created a “HACC has your back” culture to assist students facing non-academic barriers.
The CARE Center is a one-stop shop that assists students who need support with food and housing, mental health services, daily necessities, transportation and child care. This is a free and confidential resource that provides students with assistance through funding and long-term resources.
The CARE Center is a springboard for success and empowerment. Many of our bright and talented students work multiple jobs and still live below the poverty line. These students have shown time and time again that they are invested in their future. They persist with their education under circumstances that would have forced many of us to call it quits. If these students continue to show up for themselves, we must do the same for them.
Our data indicates that 88.2% of all students served by HACC’s CARE Center are first-time users. When students are connected to the CARE Center, they receive personal and individual attention. Students meet with center coordinators, who use a social work approach to create actionable plans based on each student’s individual needs. The CARE Center wants to end the stigma around asking for help and using community and government resources. In order to do that, we have to put the power back into our students’ hands. We begin by asking them what they need and create a plan from there. We do not require students to relive their trauma to receive assistance, and we keep them up to date every step of the process. Coordinators follow up with every student in a two-week timeframe to ensure that the resources are a good fit and determine whether they have additional needs.
Many of our students have complex lives and require assistance in multiple areas. Yet, with everything they need to manage, they continue to take classes at HACC and show up. The CARE Center wants to provide them the opportunity not just to survive, but to thrive. For many of our students, they are working to create a better life not just for themselves, but their families.
Currently enrolled HACC students in need of non-academic assistance are encouraged to please visit hacc.edu/CARECenter and complete the intake form to be contacted by a center coordinator.
HACC has your back!
