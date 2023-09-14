Happy birthday to Combined Area Resources for Emergency Shelter (C.A.R.E.S.). Since 2012, Gettysburg C.A.R.E.S. has brought together local congregations and citizens to provide emergency shelter to those without housing during the coldest months. We celebrated 11 years of this community effort with an outdoor supper hosted by the Kellett family at their home on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 5:30 p.m. This annual C.A.R.E.S. birthday party offers a perfect opportunity to reflect on our past work and to look forward to future challenges, as well as to offer special recognition to our many very dedicated volunteers and community supporters.

As always at this festive and convivial event, this year we again enjoyed the opportunity to extend a heartfelt thank you to C.A.R.E.S. donors, staff, board members, as well as a special shout-out for the many hours of volunteer time, most especially to our overnight volunteers. Last season alone, our overnight volunteers served a heart-warming aggregate total of 313 nights in the shelter with our guests.

Christopher Fee is a C.A.R.E.S. board member, graeff professor of English at Gettysburg College, Upper Adams School District Board member, and a member of the Menallen Monthly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers).

