Happy birthday to Combined Area Resources for Emergency Shelter (C.A.R.E.S.). Since 2012, Gettysburg C.A.R.E.S. has brought together local congregations and citizens to provide emergency shelter to those without housing during the coldest months. We celebrated 11 years of this community effort with an outdoor supper hosted by the Kellett family at their home on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 5:30 p.m. This annual C.A.R.E.S. birthday party offers a perfect opportunity to reflect on our past work and to look forward to future challenges, as well as to offer special recognition to our many very dedicated volunteers and community supporters.
As always at this festive and convivial event, this year we again enjoyed the opportunity to extend a heartfelt thank you to C.A.R.E.S. donors, staff, board members, as well as a special shout-out for the many hours of volunteer time, most especially to our overnight volunteers. Last season alone, our overnight volunteers served a heart-warming aggregate total of 313 nights in the shelter with our guests.
For those who missed the event itself, it’s not too late to get in on the fun, and “birthday gifts” to C.A.R.E.S. help to provide shelter in the cold weather for our guests in need of housing. Additionally, our dedicated staff uses these resources to help the most vulnerable among us find permanent housing, employment, medical care, and social services. All contributions of time or money are very much appreciated.
Please also remember that, as much as cash donations are much needed and greatly appreciated, the human touch is always a vital part of any growth and healing process. C.A.R.E.S. is therefore always seeking volunteers, not just to staff the shelter overnight, but to help out in any way with which you are most comfortable.
For that reason, the C.A.R.E.S. catch phrase for this autumn is “Calling All Volunteers,” as we begin our 2023-24 season. There are ample opportunities for interested members of our community to serve in many capacities, and we try to offer something for everyone, with a range of possible ways to get involved, including as overnight volunteers, as blanket washers, and as breakfast cooks at the newly renovated Saint James Youth House kitchen and dining area. Let us know if you’d like to help.
This October, as the leaves turn and the temperatures drop, C.A.R.E.S. will again open its doors to meet this pressing need. This year, moreover, we hope to have a permanent home in a single location for the entire six month season, providing an additional aspect of stability for the benefit of people who would very much appreciate a measure of such security at an especially vulnerable and turbulent point in their lives.
Would you like to join us in our efforts? If so, please email C.A.R.E.S. at director@gettysburgcares.org, call 717-334-4195, or check us out on Facebook. No effort or contribution is too small; we invite anyone who is interested to join us in our effort to offer hospitality to those who need it most in our community.
Christopher Fee is a C.A.R.E.S. board member, graeff professor of English at Gettysburg College, Upper Adams School District Board member, and a member of the Menallen Monthly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.