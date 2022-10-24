November in Gettysburg is a time to reflect on our history and what is important to us. Lincoln’s unforgettable remarks at Gettysburg’s National Cemetery dedication on Nov. 19, 1863 continue to resonate with us.

As we look forward to November, there is much to be thankful for amid commemoration, remembrance, gratitude and giving recognized this time each year. Thankful for this special place, grateful for our community and thankful for our nation, we recognize the importance of supporting our community. The Gettysburg Foundation is honored to partner with other community nonprofit organizations for Adams County Community Foundation’s Giving Spree. Donations the Gettysburg Foundation receives on this day of giving will benefit Children of Gettysburg 1863, located at 451 Baltimore St. The interactive exhibits and programs at this museum are designed specifically for children in grades K-5. We are pleased with the educational impact our new experience has had on families and groups since opening the doors in September 2021. Consider supporting Gettysburg Foundation and other important causes through the Giving Spree on Nov. 3.

Wayne E. Motts is president and chief executive officer of the Gettysburg Foundation. http://www.GettysburgFoundation.org

