November in Gettysburg is a time to reflect on our history and what is important to us. Lincoln’s unforgettable remarks at Gettysburg’s National Cemetery dedication on Nov. 19, 1863 continue to resonate with us.
As we look forward to November, there is much to be thankful for amid commemoration, remembrance, gratitude and giving recognized this time each year. Thankful for this special place, grateful for our community and thankful for our nation, we recognize the importance of supporting our community. The Gettysburg Foundation is honored to partner with other community nonprofit organizations for Adams County Community Foundation’s Giving Spree. Donations the Gettysburg Foundation receives on this day of giving will benefit Children of Gettysburg 1863, located at 451 Baltimore St. The interactive exhibits and programs at this museum are designed specifically for children in grades K-5. We are pleased with the educational impact our new experience has had on families and groups since opening the doors in September 2021. Consider supporting Gettysburg Foundation and other important causes through the Giving Spree on Nov. 3.
The month of November provides a time to express our gratitude for those who served our nation. On Friday, Nov. 11, in partnership with Gettysburg National Military Park, the Gettysburg Foundation will honor our veterans with Veterans Appreciation Day at the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum and Visitor Center. Veterans are welcome to enjoy complimentary admission to the Film, Cyclorama & Museum Experience. We hope you will join us in honoring our veterans and thanking them for their service. As always, active U.S. military receive free admission.
Paying honor and respect will continue with the Gettysburg Foundation Gala Friday, Nov. 18, at the Museum and Visitor Center. This year’s gala pays special tribute in memory of Bob Kinsley, the only chair emeritus in the foundation’s history. Bob was a well-known community leader, dedicated to preservation and education related to all things Gettysburg. He had a great passion for all we do in support of the National Park Service at Gettysburg. Proceeds from the evening will benefit the foundation’s work in support of the park.
Join us for Gettysburg’s annual Dedication Day on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 10:15 a.m. in the Gettysburg National Cemetery. Commemorating the 159th anniversary of Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, this year’s program hosts Keynote Speaker Dr. Allen Guelzo and Gettysburg Address Presenter Jon Meacham, as well as a new group of citizens being welcomed during the U.S. Naturalization and Citizenship ceremony. Sponsored by the Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania in partnership with Gettysburg College, Gettysburg National Military Park, Taps for Veterans and the Gettysburg Foundation, the ceremony begins at the cemetery’s rostrum.
We invite you to attend our 20th annual Remembrance Day Illumination also taking place Saturday, Nov. 19, in the cemetery from 5:30 until 9 p.m. The commemorative event features a luminary candle on all 3,512 Civil War soldiers’ graves. Volunteers read the names of the fallen soldiers throughout the evening. To sponsor a luminary candle in honor or memory of a loved one, visit GettysburgFoundation.org or call 717-338-1243, available through Friday, Oct. 28. The event is free and open to the public, dependent on favorable weather conditions.
On behalf of the Gettysburg Foundation, I wish area residents and visitors a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday. We are thankful to be part of this supportive community every day.
Wayne E. Motts is president and chief executive officer of the Gettysburg Foundation. http://www.GettysburgFoundation.org
