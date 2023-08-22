Behind every statistic is a unique and interesting story about a real person. If you read my column regularly, you already know some of my story. I am an educated woman. I have a master’s degree in elementary education and a bachelor’s degree in journalism and communications. I graduated from both programs with honors.
While in college, I waitressed at a chain restaurant where I made next to no money. After graduation, I couldn’t afford to stay in my three-bedroom apartment alone; my roommates all moved back home. It’s hard to find a place to live when you make less than $18,000 a year and have student loans and car payments. I was lucky enough to find a brand-new apartment close to work, where my lack of income was not a hindrance.
Thanks to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Housing Choice Voucher Program, also called Section 8 housing, I could complete the appropriate paperwork and move into a new, clean, safe apartment if you’re unfamiliar with HUD’s Housing Choice Vouchers. In that case, the HUD website states, “The housing choice voucher program is the federal government’s major program for assisting very low-income families, the elderly, and the disabled to afford decent, safe, and sanitary housing in the private market.” That doesn’t mean I didn’t pay rent. It means I paid rent based on my salary, and the government subsidized the rest.
Section 8, so called because it was authorized under Section 8 of the U.S. Housing Act of 1937, helped me to make my way after college. The program started as “an effort to give people with less money struggling to pay rent financial resources to acquire rental housing from private [landlords],” according to an editorial piece in the Feb. 9 online edition of Forbes.
That apartment was one of the nicest I’ve ever lived in, even after I could afford something alone. I recently had a chance to visit that complex, and while it’s no longer brand new, it was still pretty nice. I was pleasantly surprised by how well-maintained it looked.
As the author of the Forbes piece points out, landlords choose whether to accept housing choice vouchers. With acceptance of those vouchers, specific criteria are expected to be met. I am not a landlord, but I imagine that can be daunting to folks. If you are a landlord or thinking about becoming one, I encourage you to learn more about the Housing Choice Voucher program. Contact the Adams County Housing Authority at 717-334-2911 or HCVAdmin@acha.org for more information. Or look for webinars that give an overview of the program such as Self-Determination Housing of Pennsylvania’s Sept. 12 webinar, Housing Choice Vouchers Explained. You will learn the logistics of Housing Choice Vouchers and how property owners can get involved. Email SDHPinfo@inglis.org for more information.
@Home in Adams County works to ensure housing for all, including folks who might need vouchers to afford a place to live. To learn more about @Home, visit http://www.homeinadamscounty.org. Our next coalition meeting is Sept. 25.
Stacey Rice is the coordinator of @Home in Adams County. @Home focuses on coordinating resources, advocating, and developing solutions for affordable living in Adams County. It is an initiative created and funded by the Adams County Community Foundation and operated by South Central Community Action Programs. Her email is srice@sccap.org.
