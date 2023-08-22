Behind every statistic is a unique and interesting story about a real person. If you read my column regularly, you already know some of my story. I am an educated woman. I have a master’s degree in elementary education and a bachelor’s degree in journalism and communications. I graduated from both programs with honors.

While in college, I waitressed at a chain restaurant where I made next to no money. After graduation, I couldn’t afford to stay in my three-bedroom apartment alone; my roommates all moved back home. It’s hard to find a place to live when you make less than $18,000 a year and have student loans and car payments. I was lucky enough to find a brand-new apartment close to work, where my lack of income was not a hindrance.

Stacey Rice is the coordinator of @Home in Adams County. @Home focuses on coordinating resources, advocating, and developing solutions for affordable living in Adams County. It is an initiative created and funded by the Adams County Community Foundation and operated by South Central Community Action Programs. Her email is srice@sccap.org.

