Every summer evening at 7 p.m., the sounds of taps sound over the graves of the fallen in Gettysburg National Cemetery.
One Hundred Nights of Taps strives to provide a profound educational experience for visitors. On our taps logo, we feature the words “Inform, Inspire, and Involve.” Yet we cannot inform, we cannot inspire, we cannot involve without educating the visitor about how it was that the Gettysburg National Cemetery came to exist in the first place, about who it is that rests eternally under its stones, and why the national cemetery and the actions of those individuals still matter so deeply, nearly 160 years later.
This year, the educational portion of the program, Enduring Pathways, is presented by Lincoln Fellowship volunteers, the Gettysburg National Park rangers, and the Eisenhower National Historic Site rangers.
On June 6, Ranger Dan Vermilya from the Eisenhower National Historic Site spoke about the brave soldiers killed in action on D-Day and buried in Gettysburg National Cemetery. His meticulous research brought to life these brave Americans for the visitors that evening. Bugler, Steven E. Snyder from Rosendale, N.Y., sounded taps.
In 2001, I visited Ypres, Belgium. After touring the battlefield, I witnessed the nightly sounding of Last Post at the Ypres’s Menin Gate. This moving experience inspired the current One Hundred Nights of Taps, Gettysburg, program. On June 7, the Lincoln Fellowship hosted Last Post Association Buglers Raf Decombel and Jan Callemein on a goodwill tour from Ypres, Belgium, along with Delegation of Flanders members Mathieu Mottrie and Elien Werbrouk. Ranger Dan Vermilya told the story of Adams County native Pvt. Charles Albert Shuyler, who was killed in action in Ypres, Belgium on Nov. 5, 1918, and ultimately reinterred in Gettysburg National Cemetery. Renowned bugler Jari Villanueva sounded taps for the program. Jari was key to leading the delegation to Gettysburg.
On June 10, we honored visiting Lincoln scholar Harold Holzer, one of the country’s leading authorities on Abraham Lincoln and the political culture of the Civil War era. President George W. Bush awarded Holzer the National Humanities Medal in 2008. Today he is the chairman of The Lincoln Forum and serves as The Jonathan F. Fanton Director of Hunter College’s Roosevelt House Public Policy Institute. He has been the keynote speaker here in Gettysburg twice, in 2005 and again in 2017. His depth of knowledge about Abraham Lincoln is hard to match. His incredible writing talents, coupled with his knowledge of art and photography, offer insight into Lincoln’s life like no other Lincoln scholar. We use his scholarship as the basis for one of our Enduring Pathway educational segments. At Holzer’s request, Jari Villanueva sounded taps along with Bill Seam and Jamie Cope.
June has provided an educationally robust start to the One Hundred Nights of Taps, Gettysburg, program season. These essential programs that teach us about the past strive to bring more meaning to our existence.
One Hundred Nights of Taps, Gettysburg is sponsored by the Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania and the Gettysburg National Military Park in partnership with Taps for Veterans, the Gettysburg Licensed Battlefield Guides, and the Eisenhower National Historic Site.
Wendy Allen is the president of the Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania.
