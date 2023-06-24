Every summer evening at 7 p.m., the sounds of taps sound over the graves of the fallen in Gettysburg National Cemetery.

One Hundred Nights of Taps strives to provide a profound educational experience for visitors. On our taps logo, we feature the words “Inform, Inspire, and Involve.” Yet we cannot inform, we cannot inspire, we cannot involve without educating the visitor about how it was that the Gettysburg National Cemetery came to exist in the first place, about who it is that rests eternally under its stones, and why the national cemetery and the actions of those individuals still matter so deeply, nearly 160 years later.

Wendy Allen is the president of the Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania.

