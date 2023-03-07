Have you gotten a puppy lately? If so, congratulations; may you have a long and wonderful life together. Were you surprised by how much your puppy cost? Are you considering breeding your puppy when she is old enough? Do you think you could get back some of the money you have spent for this awesome ball of fur? Let’s talk about this.
Whether you have a purebred dog, a designer dog (a cross of two purebred dogs) or a good old American dog (mixed breed), there are pledges you should make before you decide to breed if you want to be a responsible breeder. You may read these and find the dog you got did not come with these assurances. That means you may have a gotten your dog from a backyard breeder, a puppy mill or an accidental breeding. The keywords here are “responsible breeders.” Backyard breeders and puppy mills do not health test. Genetic issues will continue to be passed to future generations of dogs from these breeders.
For purebred dogs, those breeders strive to improve the quality of their chosen breed. They do not breed dogs with physical defects, personality issues or performance issues. Purebreds are tested for breed-specific qualities like eye problems, hip dysplasia, breathing issues, etc. Research the breed you like and see if you can deal with any possible health issues.
If you like the designer dogs, which in fact are not purebred even if the parents are, you may be taking a chance on which characteristics will come from the parents. You could get a great dog, or you could get one that has a lot of problems. Once again, do your research to see if either of these breeds have known problems.
If you get the great American dog, a mixed breed whose heritage is not usually kept, you should ask questions about the parents. Find out if there are any health or social problems. I’ve had quite a few of these wonderful dogs. As a kid, we got one in a parking lot where the owner was selling them from his car. He was a great dog.
Where am I going with all this? The decision to breed a dog should not be taken lightly. Do you have a contract ready for anyone who adopts one of the pups? Do you have potential adopters lined up? Will you require all puppies be returned to you if the adoption doesn’t work out for the life of the dog? Will you have your vet check your momma dog during her pregnancy? Are you prepared for any emergency that may pop up when the mom gives birth? Please do not breed a dog just so your kids can experience the miracle of birth. Female dogs do not have to have puppies to be great dogs either. Will you have the puppies checked by the vet and given their first shots before adopting them out? Will you have them chipped in case they get lost? Will you have buyers promise to spay and neuter these pups when they are old enough? And will you follow up to be sure they have done it?
I’m sure you’re reading this and thinking all of this costs money. Yes it does. If you thought you could make a lot of money breeding dogs, think again. If you are a responsible breeder, you’ll probably break even.
That $500-$1,000 or more you spent for that puppy barely covers the costs for these breeders, including stud fees. I didn’t even mention quality food, treats, bedding, etc.
The cost to adopt a puppy or adult dog from Adams County SPCA is in the $200 range. With that you get a puppy/dog that is vetted with shots, microchipped, spayed or neutered (if old enough) and socialized as much as possible. You also get toys, treats and first meals food. Doesn’t this make more sense than spending all that money for a pet? Think about it. For most people “adopt, don’t shop” is the way to go.
Donna Quante is a board member for the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. She spends her time with four Siberian Huskies who comprise her dog team. She has lived with 19 dogs over the course of her adult life. She does not breed dogs.
