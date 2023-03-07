Have you gotten a puppy lately? If so, congratulations; may you have a long and wonderful life together. Were you surprised by how much your puppy cost? Are you considering breeding your puppy when she is old enough? Do you think you could get back some of the money you have spent for this awesome ball of fur? Let’s talk about this.

Whether you have a purebred dog, a designer dog (a cross of two purebred dogs) or a good old American dog (mixed breed), there are pledges you should make before you decide to breed if you want to be a responsible breeder. You may read these and find the dog you got did not come with these assurances. That means you may have a gotten your dog from a backyard breeder, a puppy mill or an accidental breeding. The keywords here are “responsible breeders.” Backyard breeders and puppy mills do not health test. Genetic issues will continue to be passed to future generations of dogs from these breeders.

Donna Quante is a board member for the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. She spends her time with four Siberian Huskies who comprise her dog team. She has lived with 19 dogs over the course of her adult life. She does not breed dogs.

