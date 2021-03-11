There are unique twists and turns to tax codes every season, but that is true even more so this year. When we reached out to Andrew Donahue at Gettysburg’s Donahue Income Tax Services to see if he’d be willing to share advice for this column, he responded right away with a “Yes.” And that is what we’ve found, time and time again, as Adams County comes together as a community to share resources and information during this pandemic crisis.
How could COVID-19 relief funds affect taxes? We asked and Donahue graciously provided the following advice.
Kaycee Kemper is vice president of Adams Economic Alliance, which comprises: The Adams County Economic Development Corporation, the Adams County Industrial Development Authority and the Adams County General Authority. For more information, see adamsalliance.org, or follow us on Twitter (@AdamsAlliance), Facebook (Facebook.com/AdamsAlliance) and LinkedIn (Adams Economic Alliance).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.