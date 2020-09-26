A special thank you from the Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania to the following people for making this past summer of One Hundred Nights of Taps, Gettysburg, 2020, a remarkable success.
The buglers for the annual event were: Jari Villanueva, Baltimore, Md.; David Drayer, Steelton, Pa.; Daniel Sharp, Silver Spring, Md.; Vanessa Shenk, Boiling Springs, Pa.; Jim Steele, Jacksonville, Fla.; Lou DiLeo, Seaford, N.Y.; Debra Skripkunis, Exeter, Pa.; Robert Slamp, Huntsville, Ala.; Jordyn Meyers, York, Pa.; Max Osborn, Baltimore, Md.; Scott Ludwig, Hudson, Maine; Shirley Ann Walker, Medina, Ohio; Steven Snyder; Michelle Murray-Poczobut, Monroe, N.Y.; Ivan Frantz Jr., York, Pa.; Alan Ashley, Walkersville, Md.; Richard Niven, Gabriel Avila, Dardanelle, Ark.; CJ Perosi, Pasadena, Md.; Herbert Payung, Hellerstown, Pa.; Alex Hessler, Gettysburg; Peter Sharrock, Central Islip, N.Y.; Jim Rodgers, Taneytown, Md.; Ralph Brodt-Bethlehem, Pa.; Andrew Bisnett, Stillwater, N.Y.; John Baker, Nottingham, Md.; Nathaniel Bauder, Ovid, N.Y.; Amy Bland, Newark, Del.; Jocelyn England, Martinsville, Ill.; Gabriella Sandy-Niles, Ohio; Dan Ward, Oakton, Va.; Randy Ferrie-Greer, S.C.; Tom Herman, Kennett Square, Pa.; Brooks Brady, Gibsonia, Pa.; David Michel, Ashburn, Va.; Tom Huntington, Camp Hill, Pa.; Christian A. Snouffer, Yoe, Pa.; Lisa Gardella, Al Trapani; Raymond Nelson, Los Angeles, Calif.; Kevin Czarnik, Lexington, Mich.; Amy Gabriele, Harrisburg, Pa.; Jamie Cope, Arendtsville; Ryan Bowden, New Castle, Pa.; Chris Therit, Hershey, Pa.; Debra Skripkunis, Exeter, Pa.; Judith Shellenberger, Williamsport, Pa.; Larry and Lindsey Burroughs, Elmira, N.Y.; David Apple, Westminster, Md.; Ken Bair II, Landisburg, Pa.; Albert Lilly, Martinsville, Ind.; Ben Corner, Locust Grove, Va.; Ron Glazer, Clear Spring, Md.; Jeff Stockham, Syracuse, N.Y.; James Old, Catonsville, Md.; Jim Shufelt, Carlisle, Pa.; Mitch Mummert, Gettysburg; James McDevitt, Southampton, Pa.; Nicholas Alexander Brown, Bowie, Md.; Wes Snyder, Dallastown, Pa.; Justin Nurin, Baltimore, Md.; Damon Morris, Kulpmont, Pa.; Sam Ivey, Argyle Twp., Maine; Doug Rudisill, Gettysburg; Vince Pettinelli, Alpha, N.J.; Keith DeFontes, Baltimore, Md.; Jeff Miller, Evans Mills, N.Y.; Thomas Sneeringer, Washington, D.C.; Don West, Lakeland, Fla.; John Lupp, Littlestown; Al Trapani, Gettysburg; Co. F 139th PA Civil War Presentation Harry Dillon; Al Ingalls, Ellicott City, Md.; Priscilla King, York, Pa.; David Miller, Pasadena Md.; Andrew Balio, Baltimore, Md.; Warren W. Prender, Chester, Md.; Ralph Brodt, Bethlehem, Pa.; Ryan Fox, Abbottstown; David Beier; Ryan Gebhart, East Berlin; Stephen Goshorn, Taylors, S.C., Commemoration of the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment; David Williams; Charles Aschmann, Fort Valley, Va.; David Bufalini, Aliquippa, Pa.; Nathaniel Gingerich, Red Lion, Pa.; Russ Ebersole, Mount Vernon, N.Y.; Don Roeder, Boiling Springs, Pa.; Nancy Hale, Canton, N.Y.; John Thomas, Bangor, Maine; Richard Barnes, Pasadena, Md.; Rich Pawling, Reading, Pa.; Kevin McCarty, Holly Springs, Pa.; Jay Copenhaver, New Stanton, Pa.; and Robert Balmer, Warren, Mich.
