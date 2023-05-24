In support of all adults who have experienced child abuse, Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) has introduced an adult survivor’s resource page on our website, http://www.kidsagaincac.org, a way for adult survivors of child abuse to share encouragement and experiences, find support, connect, and lend their voices to help raise awareness to help end child abuse.
An adult survivor recently relayed to us, “Because of the abuse I suffered as a child, I have complicated post-traumatic stress disorder. My emotional injuries are a source of shame and isolation.”
This survivor’s story reminds us that we need your help to eliminate the stigma associated with child abuse and address generational cycles of abuse. Let’s come together as a community and support all survivors, children, and adults to live free of shame and isolation.
National statistics prove that at least one in seven children have experienced child abuse and/or neglect in the past year and that one in three girls and one in six boys are sexually molested before age 17. This means that we all know someone who is a child abuse survivor. What can you do to help?
- Just listen. You do not have to try to fix it because you cannot. Let survivors share their feelings and let them know you care.
- No kind word is ever wrong, so while you may feel uncomfortable, let survivors and their families know you are thinking of them.
- Abuse is not contagious; allow your children to play with a child who has been victimized, and do not further isolate abused children by keeping them from interacting with their peers.
- Be understanding. Remember, trauma changes the brain, and child abuse victims will suffer from triggers and memories that may impact their behavior. With time, therapy, and support, survivors can develop coping skills.
Helping others is an excellent path to healing. For that reason, CAC’s recently launched webpage, Survivor Voices, asks survivors to leave messages of encouragement for our kids who are just starting their healing journeys. Also included is a link to a new Survivor Voices playlist on Spotify, and we welcome song submissions to add to the healing playlist.
Our Inner Child Exploration Series is an educational support group for adult survivors of childhood trauma and/or their spouses and caregivers. This free trauma-informed support networking series combines self-exploration and creative art to promote coping, healing, and wellness. Each session is led by a therapist/advocate and occurs on the first Saturday of the month.
For more survivor resources, to register for the Inner Child Exploration series, or to submit words of encouragement or a healing song suggestion, please visit our website at http://www.kidsagaincac.org. Thank you for supporting child and adult victims of abuse in our Adams County community.
Jenifer Patterson is the outreach and education coordinator for Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.