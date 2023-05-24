In support of all adults who have experienced child abuse, Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) has introduced an adult survivor’s resource page on our website, http://www.kidsagaincac.org, a way for adult survivors of child abuse to share encouragement and experiences, find support, connect, and lend their voices to help raise awareness to help end child abuse.

An adult survivor recently relayed to us, “Because of the abuse I suffered as a child, I have complicated post-traumatic stress disorder. My emotional injuries are a source of shame and isolation.”

Jenifer Patterson is the outreach and education coordinator for Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center.

