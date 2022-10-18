“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” ~ Matthew 11:28

She is now 51 and came to the Agape House last July. Although she has worked as a certified nursing assistant for over 27 years, she lost her job last year, fell behind on her rent and was evicted. For a short time, she lived in a York shelter, where she learned about Agape House on the Internet. She feels blessed to have been admitted. “Agape” means “love,” she tells me. For her, it is an opportunity to get herself in better order, especially financially, and to lay the foundation for a brighter future.

The Adams Rescue Mission exists to proclaim the passion of Jesus toward the hungry, homeless, abused, and addicted; to accelerate recovery and restoration to the least, last, lonely, and lost. Agape House is the ARM residential shelter for women and children. Lex McMillan is an ARM Board member.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.