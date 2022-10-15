On Thursday evening, Sept. 22, the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg heard retired Attorney/Licensed Battlefield Guide Mary Turk-Meena speak to The Joint Committee on the Conduct of the War. Her subtitle foretold the content: “Ambitious and Jealous Politicians and Military Leaders Fight Over Control of the Civil War.” What followed was a story of political intrigue not unlike the current climate in our nation’s capital.
Abraham Lincoln had come to Washington City with zero executive experience. Congress wasn’t even in session when the Confederates opened fire on Fort Sumter on April 12, 1861. As set forth in the United States Constitution, only Congress can declare war; in the absence of the peoples’ representatives, Lincoln took it upon himself to assume what are known today as “war powers,” including an immediate call for troops, the blockade of Southern ports and strategic suspension of habeas corpus. Called back to Washington City for a special session starting the on the Fourth of July, the congressmen (there were no women in the body, of course) quickly ratified the presidential actions, only to have the initial flush of unity sour fast.
It is well documented that both the North and South expected a short war. On July 21, federal legislators had been among Washingtonians following General Irwin McDowell’s volunteers 35 miles west to Manassas, wanting to take in the sights and sounds of Union victory and the end of the rebellion. It didn’t work out that way, of course. Routed by the Confederates, civilians and soldiers alike would flee back to the capital. That disaster would be followed by yet another “embarrassing defeat,” this time at Ball’s Bluff, outside Leesburg, Va., on Oct. 21.
In September, Lincoln had alienated leaders of his own party by revoking what amounted to an Emancipation Proclamation by General John C. Fremont. Given command in Missouri, the “Pathfinder,” who in 1856 had been the first Republican nominee for the United States presidency, declared martial law and freedom for the state’s enslaved. In his first inaugural address, Lincoln had explicitly stated he had “no purpose, directly or indirectly, to interfere with the institution of slavery where it exists…” Lest Fremont’s declaration drive “neutral” Missouri and other border states into the arms of the Confederacy, Lincoln had the order withdrawn and Fremont himself reassigned, thus incurring the wrath of Republicans for whom the abolition of slavery was THE issue.
That’s when Congress set up the Joint Committee on the Conduct of the War. While nominally bipartisan, the oversight panel was controlled by radical Republicans whose agenda, as summarized by Mary Turk-Meena, was “to destroy slavery and remake the South in the image of the North.” Never mind that none of the members had any military experience themselves; the committee would impose its will by breaking Union generals deemed wanting in enthusiasm for the radical republic war aims. No target was more inviting than General George McClellan, a Democrat suspected of sympathizing with the pro-slavery South. Once McClellan was finally gone, the group turned its attention to another George, as in George Gordon Meade.
Yes, General Meade had prevailed at Gettysburg, making him the first Union commander to defeat Robert E. Lee. But had he not shown lack of resolve in failing to launch an immediate counterattack on July 3? Had he not tarried in pursuit of the retreating enemy, allowing Lee to recross the Potomac back to Virginia? One of his own lieutenants, Dan Sickles, himself a darling of the radicals, was insisting Meade had wanted to retreat on July 2 and far from deserving credit for the victory, the battle had been won in spite of him. This, too: George Meade held his own political views close to the vest, inviting suspicion as to his true motives.
The Joint Committee initiated the notorious Meade hearings on Feb. 25, 1864, and concluded two months later. While not unfamiliar with the proceedings myself, I was taken back by Mary’s account of a complete hatchet job. Co-chairmen and fellow radicals Ben Wade of Ohio and Zachariah Chandler of Michigan were bound and determined to oust Meade and replace him with Republican favorite Joseph Hooker. “Fighting Joe” had already had a turn at leading the army, getting completely outgeneraled by Robert E. Lee at Chancellorsville; but he was a “right thinker” on issues dear to the committee (ours are not the first generations to value ideology over competency). Meade, who was in the field with the army, didn’t even know he was the subject of inquiry until getting short notice summons to appear, then was ambushed by the Hooker/Sickles partisans. To make a long story short, General Meade not only acquitted himself quite well before the inquisitors, but ultimately produced a paper trail putting to rest the notion he had wanted to retreat on the second day. He would retain command of the Army of the Potomac through Lee’s surrender at Appomattox. Mary’s excellent presentation can be viewed in its entirety on our website at http://www.cwrtgettysburg.org. We archive everything.
We’re back at Gettysburg United Methodist on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. Colonel Tom Vossler, who retired from 30 years of service with the United States Army and is currently a Licensed Battlefield Guide, will speak to a book he co-wrote, “Battle Tested!: Gettysburg Leadership Lessons for 21st Century Leaders.” Visitors are always welcome, and the program will be livestreamed on our Facebook page and http://www.cwrtgettysburg.org.
Finally, a shout-out to Round Table Board Member Leon Reed, who has released a wonderfully photographed volume, “History in Granite and Bronze: The Civil War Artwork of Gettysburg, Antietam, and Washington D.C., and the Artists who Made Them.” The book can be perused and purchased at Gallery 30, the Heritage Center and Gary Casteel’s gallery on Baltimore Street.
Bruce Davis is the president of the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg. The opinions and ideas expressed here are his own and he invites you to contact him at brdgettysburg@gmail.com.
