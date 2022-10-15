On Thursday evening, Sept. 22, the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg heard retired Attorney/Licensed Battlefield Guide Mary Turk-Meena speak to The Joint Committee on the Conduct of the War. Her subtitle foretold the content: “Ambitious and Jealous Politicians and Military Leaders Fight Over Control of the Civil War.” What followed was a story of political intrigue not unlike the current climate in our nation’s capital.

Abraham Lincoln had come to Washington City with zero executive experience. Congress wasn’t even in session when the Confederates opened fire on Fort Sumter on April 12, 1861. As set forth in the United States Constitution, only Congress can declare war; in the absence of the peoples’ representatives, Lincoln took it upon himself to assume what are known today as “war powers,” including an immediate call for troops, the blockade of Southern ports and strategic suspension of habeas corpus. Called back to Washington City for a special session starting the on the Fourth of July, the congressmen (there were no women in the body, of course) quickly ratified the presidential actions, only to have the initial flush of unity sour fast.

Bruce Davis is the president of the Civil War Round Table of Gettysburg. The opinions and ideas expressed here are his own and he invites you to contact him at brdgettysburg@gmail.com.

