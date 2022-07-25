What an amazing battle anniversary weekend! We were happy to see the crowds back and enjoying Sacred Trust talks, book signings, evening lectures, the film, the cyclorama, museum and the National Park Service ranger-guided programs and events.

Kicking off the 159th battle anniversary weekend, we opened a new temporary exhibition, “A Rough Course Life: The World of the Civil War Soldier.” Visitors can learn about what soldiers endured during the American Civil War, what they left behind and how the war defined their lives both during and after. Some of the historical artifacts on display have never before been publicly exhibited. This unique exhibit remains open for the next two to three years.

Wayne E. Motts is president and chief executive officer of the Gettysburg Foundation; GettysburgFoundation.org.

