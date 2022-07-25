What an amazing battle anniversary weekend! We were happy to see the crowds back and enjoying Sacred Trust talks, book signings, evening lectures, the film, the cyclorama, museum and the National Park Service ranger-guided programs and events.
Kicking off the 159th battle anniversary weekend, we opened a new temporary exhibition, “A Rough Course Life: The World of the Civil War Soldier.” Visitors can learn about what soldiers endured during the American Civil War, what they left behind and how the war defined their lives both during and after. Some of the historical artifacts on display have never before been publicly exhibited. This unique exhibit remains open for the next two to three years.
Our visitors were thrilled to have the Sacred Trust tradition return in commemoration of the anniversary of the battle. More than 1,700 guests attended the talks. Thank you to all who joined us. We are already thinking about planning next year’s event. Stay tuned for more to come on Sacred Trust 2023.
Programs and events continue throughout the summer season. The George Spangler Farm & Field Hospital is open with living history and programming on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. through August 14. Admission to the historic site is included with your purchase of a ticket to the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center experiences, a shuttlebus ticket (for those who have already experienced the film, cyclorama & museum) or with a Friends of Gettysburg membership. Access to the site is via timed shuttles from the Museum & Visitor Center. We invite you to walk the grounds and hear the stories of this once thriving family farm suddenly transformed into a Civil War field hospital in July 1863.
Children of Gettysburg 1863 offers programs and living history throughout the summer season. On Tuesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 14, the Daisy N. Motts Mommy & Me series offers an introduction to Civil War-era hand quilting, embroidery, beading and sewing fabric dolls. The program is free of charge with advanced registrations.
On July 30-31, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., take time to join us for living history at the new children’s history museum. We the People Living History Association will encamp in the side yard at Children of Gettysburg 1863. Guests can interact with the living historians and learn about civilian life during the Civil War, the impacts the war had on citizens’ daily lives and the U.S. Sanitary Commission’s important work. Living history presentations are free and open to the public. Children ages 0-12 can enjoy the adventure inside the museum free of charge with a ticketed adult.
The Gettysburg Foundation is pleased to offer a variety of sites and experiences for our local community and visitors to Gettysburg. We hope you are enjoying your summer and look forward to seeing you at our special events and experiences. Make it a summer to remember.
Wayne E. Motts is president and chief executive officer of the Gettysburg Foundation; GettysburgFoundation.org.
