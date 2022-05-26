Spring songbird migration is in full swing right now. Imagine that you have just left your wintering grounds in southwestern Brazil or central Bolivia. Over the winter you’ve escaped the farmers’ shotguns and intentional poisonings as they consider you an agricultural pest because you and your fellow bobolinks eat large quantities of grain. You have found a stopover habitat to refuel for your 6,000 mile journey to your breeding area.
You’ve dodged the city lights that could disorient your nighttime migration. And finally, you’ve made it to southern Adams County in Pennsylvania, where you successfully nested a year ago, only to find the landscape totally changed from an undisturbed field to a new housing development.
This is the plight of so many of the songbirds that live in our county. Habitat loss and habitat degradation are the biggest overall drivers of bird population declines. A study published in the September 2019 of Science, headed by Kenneth Rosenberg of the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology, concluded that “Cumulative loss of nearly three billion birds since 1970, across most North American biomes, signals a pervasive and ongoing avifaunal crisis.” To put that number in perspective, more than one in four birds have disappeared in the last 50 years.
The success stories of raptors, waterfowl and turkeys show that when government and societies make a commitment to saving these groups of birds, there are positive outcomes. But when you have more than 90% of the total loss of birdlife in the U.S. and Canada coming from just 12 avian families, including sparrows, blackbirds, warblers, larks and finches, a more holistic approach to saving these ecosystems is needed.
The Land Conservancy of Adams County, through its mission to preserve the rural lands and character of Adams County, can help to minimize habitat loss for our avian species. The more acreage enrolled in the conservancy’s program, the more habitat there will be for birds and other wildlife. However, just conserving land may not be enough to make a difference to that bobolink. The management of conserved lands is a big key to the success of nesting birds, but that is a topic for another column.
Did you know that approximately 283 species of birds have been recorded in Adams County? These include wintering birds, breeding birds and birds that might migrate through our county.
Any size property, if managed correctly, can be a great habitat for birds. Food, water and shelter are the three basic things that are required. Some bird species like the northern cardinal can survive on a half acre, while others like the bobolinks need five to 10 acres. A magnolia warbler migrating to northern Pennsylvania to breed would be grateful for a yard that provides some insects and a juicy caterpillar for dinner. A good friend has transformed his 1.5 acres of mowed lawn into a paradise for birds, butterflies and insects by planting native trees, shrubs and herbaceous perennials. By similar action, you, too, can be part of the solution to this crisis.
The Land Conservancy of Adams County is a nonprofit, member-supported organization dedicated to preserving the rural lands and character of Adams County, Pennsylvania. For more information about the land conservancy, visit PreserveAdams.org.
