Are you ready? Ready for the Spring Children’s Nearly New?
Hopefully, during those cold, ugly days of winter, you had time to clean out your children’s closets/toy chests dressers and have your Spring/Summer items ready to bring to the YWCA of Gettysburg. Or maybe you have a room where those items have been piling up. So now you just have to sort them, bag them, and head on over to the YWCA at 909 Fairfield Rd in Gettysburg on Sunday, March 20, or Monday, March 21.
We will be happy to see you and more than happy to help you find a new home for your gently used children’s items. You can either choose to consign or just donate your items. If you choose to consign, we will ask you to read and sign a consigner agreement and pay a small fee. If you would like to donate your items, you can just bring them into the gym, and someone will guide you as far as where to drop them. For a complete list of items that we accept, please visit www.ywcagettysburg.org.
A bit of history, if I may digress, just a wee bit: The Nearly New Sale is a longtime staple of the YWCA here in Gettysburg. It’s been around for the better part of 20 years but was postponed due to COVID in 2020 before making its comeback last year. So great to have it back.
If you enjoy volunteering and have some time during the week of March 20-26, we would love to have you join us. Volunteers are needed throughout the week to serve in a variety of ways. The more volunteers we have, the more productive we become and the quicker we get things done. Sunday-Thursday, our volunteers spend countless hours sorting and tagging all of the treasures brought in on Sunday and Monday. Once everything has been tagged, volunteers organize everything by sizes/categories to make it easier for our shoppers to find what they are looking for. At the pre-sale Thursday evening and the sale Friday and Saturday, volunteers are needed to help with the checkout lines at our sales.
If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call the YWCA. If you are unsure of your schedule that week, just drop by when you are available. There will be plenty to keep everyone busy.
For a complete list of volunteer hours or if you have questions, please do not hesitate to contact Nancy Lilley at 717-334-9171 or visit the website.
Get ready. It will be here before you know it, and we cannot wait to see all of you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.